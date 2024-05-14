Meghan Markle's Controversial Pledge During Nigeria Trip Sparks Debate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "unofficial royal tour" of Nigeria has been making headlines. While the Duchess of Sussex has received widespread praise for her engagement efforts, one particular pledge she made has left critics seething. During their visit, the couple, through their Archewell Foundation, vowed to construct a basketball court in Lagos. This announcement was made with Markle front and center, alongside Giants of Africa, an organization that will expand its youth programming with the new facility.

The Duke and Duchess were "delighted" about this initiative aimed at supporting young men and boys in impoverished communities. However, not everyone shared their enthusiasm. Appearing on TalkTV, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield questioned Markle's priorities and motivations. "Every time Meghan Markle opens her mouth she wants to remind us that she's a feminist," Schofield remarked bitingly. She highlighted Nigeria's severe poverty levels and endemic violence against women and girls as far more pressing issues that should take precedence over a basketball court. "A basketball court? Meghan Markle, you're supposed to be this feminist and the queen of the world," Schofield scoffed derisively. She accused the former royals of engaging in mere "virtue signaling" with hollow gestures instead of truly substantive action to uplift the vulnerable. "When are they going to actually… what is a basketball court going to do?" as per The Mirror.

Fans were starkly divided over Schofield's cutting criticism. Some agreed wholeheartedly with her stance, claiming, "the two most selfish people they haven’t gone to Africa to help make the country better place for women and children. they are there to make themselves look good and try to promote themselves." Others, however, came to the Sussexes' defense, with one asking pointedly, "What has this royal expert done for Nigeria?"

Markle also revealed during the trip that her genetic lineage includes 43% Nigerian ancestry. At the women’s leadership event, she proudly proclaimed, "I am just flattered and honoured and inspired. It has been a whirlwind 24 hours since we arrived, and I very quickly got the memo that I need to wear more color, so I can fit in with all of you and your incredible fashion! I am very overwhelmed. So I want to start by saying thank you very much for just how gracious you've all been in welcoming my husband and I to this country."

Royal expert Ingrid Seward weighed in, suggesting Markle overshadowed Harry and made the trip all about herself. "Meghan manages to make everything about her. This was Harry's show. This was for the Invictus Games. Nigeria is the first African country to join the Invictus Games. And it was Harry's show. And yet, Meghan seems to take over. She has a big fan base there, but I just thought it was a shame. Harry always seems to be slightly pushed into the background unless he's doing something sporty, like playing basketball or playing polo," Seward told GB News critically.