As his ex-partner Janelle Brown continues to look into the alleged financial issues of the family, the patriarch of Sister Wives, Kody Brown, has been a substantial contributor to political Republican presidential contenders since 2020. With his present wife Robyn being his only spouse, the 54-year-old has contributed more than $6,473.01 to political campaigns. As per The US Sun, Kody contributed $6,473.01 in total, or 40 times, between July 2, 2020 and August 23, 2023, according to the Federal Election Commission.

$255 to Winred, a republican party fundraising site, on October 28, 2022, and $520.51 to republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on August 23, 2023, are among the donations.

On September 19, 2022, August 29, 2022, July 29, 2022, and July 27, 2022, the reality star donated a total of $250 to the U.S. Concealed Carry Association for Saving Lives.

On December 18, 2020, Kody gave $250 to former President Donald J. Trump; on December 13, 2020, he gave $250 to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee. However, Kody has alleged that money problems caused the construction of the houses on their Coyote Pass land to stop, which in turn caused the marriages to fail. Kody's ex-wife Christine Brown has also accused him of spending too much on political donations in the past. The donations coincide with financial difficulties that are delaying the construction of Coyote Pass. The family was living apart due to delays, so in 2018 he paid $820,000 for the land on which he planned to build residences for each of his wives.

In an episode this season, Janelle broke down in tears and said that if they divorced, she would be leaving the marriage with nothing. The TLC star had shared: “We moved to Flagstaff and we bought this property. We had a vision we would all build on it. The way that we were able to buy it is we paid mostly cash for it. We had to take a private mortgage on a portion of it. We just didn’t have the cash for it. If we do not pay it off, we are in jeopardy of losing the land, just like any other mortgage. Kody sticks his hand in the sand.” Janelle then sobbed over the supposed lack of money she had as it was linked to the land, which she still possesses. She went on to mention that Kody and Robyn own a $890,000 property, and he defended his choice to purchase it to raise his children by his fourth marriage.

This season, the ex-couple—who had six children together—had a dispute that ended their marriage. Kody accused her of not adhering to his tight criteria for COVID-19 and of not making their kids follow them. Janelle said that her family complied with the CDC's recommendations and that they were not provided his list of restrictions. Since Kody exploited Robyn's rule-breaking as an excuse to stay with her both before and after the epidemic, she also declined to forcibly remove their sons from her house.

Kody demanded an apology from Janelle's sons when they angrily confronted Robyn about not seeing their father, causing the two families to spend Christmas apart. Janelle later revealed: “It feels like Kody and I are no longer going to be a couple. It was that dramatic. There had been so much build-up. The words were very harsh, but the feeling was, we were done. It took me a half hour to overcome the shock of the conversation. I called him and I said: ‘Come get your stuff.’ In my mind, he’s out of the house. He feels like he can’t leave a wife because it’s bad for him. So his pattern seems to be he ignores that person. He wants you to say it’s over because he doesn’t want the responsibility of being the husband who says: 'I don’t want to be married anymore.'”

