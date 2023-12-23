Here's How Jeopardy! Producers Ignored Mayim Bialik’s Firing on Show’s Official Podcast

Jeopardy! producers completely ignored talking about their decision to let go of Mayim Bialik from the hit quiz show. The seasoned host faced sudden uncertainty when she abruptly announced her departure from the game show last week. Bialik merely mentioned that Sony had notified her that she would no longer be a part of the show in an Instagram message. In a recent Inside Jeopardy! podcast episode seasoned producer and former member of the Clue Crew Sarah Foss talked about trending themes related to the game show, however, Bialik's exit was left out entirely during the entertaining discussion. It appeared that this specific 42-minute episode was recorded three days following the Big Bang Theory alum's dismissal.

For the edition on December 18, Foss was joined by former champion Buzzy Cohen. Foss greeted listeners with: "Happy December 18!" to which Cohen quipped: "Yes, that classic one week before Christmas." "But in the world of Jeopardy!, it's all about second chances; this is kicking off tomorrow," Foss remarked, referring to the current Season 39 Second Chance competition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim)

As per The US Sun, fans expressed their disgust over the diss on a Reddit forum, one fan reacted: "For anyone curious, there was no mention of the Mayim situation. Kind of weird for a podcast that bills itself as 'All Things in the World of Jeopardy!'" A second fan speculated: "Sarah is a Company Man through and through. She won't say a word on that podcast unless Sony tells her it is ok." A third fan quipped: "It’s not just her - Inside Jeopardy! is a company podcast. Everything on there has their approval. I still find it a worthwhile and often enjoyable podcast though."

A fourth fan opined: "If they're going to acknowledge this on the podcast it doesn't make sense to me for Sarah to do it. That should be handled by Davies in my opinion. It would seemingly be a decision made above Sarah, so she shouldn't be the one to have to defend or explain it." A fifth fan commented: "I presume that both news items dropped after recording. Though I thought they would have gone back and redone the opening in light of this pretty major news."

An hour after Bailik had released her statement, the official Jeopardy! account confirmed her news on Instagram with the statement: "Mayim Bialik has announced she will no longer be hosting the syndicated [or nightly] version of Jeopardy!. We have decided to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers. And Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy! We are truly grateful for all of Mayim's contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to work with her in the future on primetime specials.

