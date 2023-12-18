Taylor Swift was spotted cheering for her tight-end boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at the Kansas City Chiefs Week 15 game on Sunday. However, fans were delighted to see a familiar face cheering for the Chiefs against the New England Patriots. Financial advisor and Lavender Haze hitmaker's dad, Scott Kingsley Swift, was also present for the nail-biting game. As per The U.S. Sun, the crowd went crazy following the live broadcast of Taylor and her father on the jumbotron cameras.

The father-daughter duo was joined by QB Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, in a VIP suite at Gillette Stadium. When the Blank Space songstress's doting dad saw his daughter reacting in real-time to being on the stadium's jumbotron, he decided to flaunt his Chiefs-themed Christmas jumper. While Brittany was laughing on the television, Scott sweetly gestured to the Chiefs sweater as his daughter sat grinning.

You know Scott loves this shit. Hahah — Rebekah Harkness (@RunRabbit111) December 17, 2023

Fans instantly gushed over the scene on X. One fan said, "Scott Swift's enthusiasm is unmatched!!!" A second fan said, "Scott Swift is rocking that sweater!." A third fan expressed: "Scott, her dad is pointing down at his Chief's sweater he has on! LOL, and he's a huge Eagles Fan!! Travis says, Bring him over to the winning side!!" A fourth fan commented, "Scott is showing off his Chiefs sweater is so cool, haha."

Her dad is the Chiefs good luck charm! Undefeated!🏈👍🤗🫶 — Gary Kingsbury (@GaryASP2015) December 17, 2023

The Chiefs defeated the Patriots 27–17 despite Mahomes’ two turnovers. As per People, Kelce's mandatory practice schedule in Kansas City, Missouri, prevented the two from celebrating Taylor's 34th birthday together on Wednesday. After the Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the two were rumored to have celebrated the Lover songstress' birthday early at a holiday party in Kansas City with friends. Taylor and Kelce were seen interacting and kissing in pictures as well.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

As reported by The Mirror, Taylor was spotted tipping a couple of food delivery workers hundreds of dollars at Gillette Stadium during the game. In a viral image, the Wildest Dreams hitmaker can be seen delivering the money to the suite door as she was watching the game. As she continued to pass over notes, it was difficult to see how much she was giving out, but it looked like the delivery driver was holding at least one hundred dollars.

🚨| Taylor Swift handing out tips to the food runners after today’s Chiefs vs Patriots game! pic.twitter.com/8Sxbx62uvU — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) December 17, 2023

Scott was also observed graciously giving away cake from Taylor's birthday cake to visitors in the suite. Taylor recently revealed during her Time interview that she is 'proud of her bf.' "When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves; we’re showing up for each other; other people are there, and we don’t care," she stated. "The opposite of that is that you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone," she added.

Protect Scott Swift at all costs! 🥹 Taylor Swift’s dad shared her birthday cake with the suite next to them at the Chiefs vs. Patriots game, and we can’t even begin to handle the cuteness! 😘🥰



(📷: Shannen Moen/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/3Ln4WZyXNM — ExtraTV (@extratv) December 18, 2023

“There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once," Taylor added. “I’m just there to support Travis,” she said. “I have no awareness if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.” Football, generally, is 'awesome, it turns out,' she concluded. “I’ve been missing out my whole life."

