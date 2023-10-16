The View's host, Ana Navarro, is a self-proclaimed bully. During the show's Behind The Table podcast, the political strategist called out the executive producer of ABC's talk show, Brian Teta, for being "cheap." The 51-year-old discussed the show's set and blamed Teta for its poor condition.

Navarro sat down with Teta on Friday, October 13, 2023, for the show's podcast, where they discussed the show's set that had fallen apart. The conversation heated right after Teta revealed their studio set disintegrated, reported The US Sun. The producer said, "Pandemonium is breaking loose here in the podcast studio."

He added, "The set just collapsed behind us [and] almost hit me." Teta quipped, "I don't understand this; this is a big-time podcast, were a big-time show, and the set's falling apart." While the set was crumbling in pieces, the producer said Navarro "didn't flinch" from her place.

Teta was lightheartedly explaining how the set collapsed. However, he miscalculated the host's response to this. In a true Navarro fashion, she blamed the producer and replied, "I think you're cheap." The View is amongst the longest-running and highly successful shows. Hence, money wouldn't be an issue.

In fact, lately, Teta posted on X, formerly Twitter, that The View ranked as the number one daytime show in all households among all the networks and news programs. It first premiered in 1997, and since then, it has risen to become the most path-breaking political TV show in America.

Despite this, Navarro called out Teta and continued, "You need to spend more money. We have these panels that are barely hanging on for dear life." Later in the podcast, the political commentator introduced her idea to publish a book. She joked, "If I wrote a book, you would have to review it, right?" Teta agreed.

"Is that part of my contract?" Navarro confirmed. He laughed, "I don't have it on me, but I could check. This is like last time you were asking if you were paid your worth." He quipped, "Every time you're here, I have to have the contract out so I [can] take a look." The 51-year-old then joked she loves to annoy the producer.

"The only reason I agree to do this podcast is because I get to bully you," adding, "I think that's why Joy [Behar] does it, too." Navarro joked. To this Teta replied, "Yes, I Know; it's a perk." The 47-year-old was elevated and joined the show's other executive producers on September 1, 2017.

At that time, season twenty-one of The View premiered. Previously, he worked eleven years on The Late Show With David Letterman, followed by being the co-executive producer of The View since 2015, reported Variety. Teta also received praise from ABC News president James Goldston.

Goldston wrote in a memo, "Brian has created some of The View's most talked about breakout moments. Brian will continue to lead our segment-producing team and to manage the studio floor, working in tandem with Candi Carter." However, the show's women panelists frequently roast him.

