Here's How Jennifer Lopez Poked Fun At Her Past Marriages in New Music Video

An open book, Jennifer Lopez is not missing out on any details of her life, including her marriages with Marc Anthony, Cris Judd, and Ojani Noa. The artist has poked fun at her past in a new single, Can't Get Enough, released on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. And the Grammy nominee nailed it with her "self-deprecating" humor.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Romain Maurice

The track is from her album This Is Me... Now, directed by Dave Meyers, which begins with a cheeky reference to the singer's three times walking down the aisle. The music video is entertaining, to say the least, and a comedic twist to her three breakups prior to saying "yes" again to now-husband Ben Affleck, per E! News.

The music video begins with a breathtaking wedding setup featuring JLo in a white dress with two heart-shaped cut-outs and a veil. The songstress stood at the altar, exchanging vows with husband number one. The camera pans to a friend who was taking cash from another pal and says, "I told you she couldn't be alone."

As the song progresses, the singer moves on to marry husband number 2, played by Dancing With The Stars judge Derek Hough, while she looks smitten by her new love. However, this also doesn't last long, and the attendees at her wedding continue to bet on how long this one (marriage) will last.

There comes in picture husband number 3, right after JLo crosses the sweetheart table. Meanwhile, pals play their bets on her relationship's longevity. Next comes the bouquet, which the 54-year-old seems excited to throw, but a friend warns, "Don't catch it; it's cursed."

As the music video approaches the end, Lopez is seen sitting, and the voiceovers from her exes could be heard complaining about the singer, "She doesn't listen," "She thinks I'm her employee," "Add that to defensiveness and the constant criticism." It finishes with an ominous "To be continued."

In Can't Get Enough, JLo couldn't find her real love, but in reality, her miraculous love saga, popularly known as "Bennifer," is every girl's dream love story. After nearly two decades, the Gone Girl star and singer rekindled their romance and finally tied the knot on July 16, 2022.

While discussing her reunion with Affleck, the Marry Me actor revealed Affleck made the first move. "Obviously, we weren't trying to go out in public. But I never shied away from the fact that for me. I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there," per Vogue. "People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real."

She also discussed her relationships with ex-husbands, "You go through all these relationships, and you're searching, and you're connecting, and you're disconnecting with people." However, she stressed, "I have to forgive myself for the things that I did that I'm not proud of, the choices that I made that worked against me."

