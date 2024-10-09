Here’s How Elon Musk’s ‘Dark MAGA’ One-Liner and Dance Moves Left the Butler Rally Crowd in Stitches

Donald Trump who suffered an ear injury after an assassination attempt during his last Butler rally, ensured that he was back with a bang. The former President marked his presence in Butler again after the unfortunate shooting incident. However, This time, someone else completely took the crowd off-guard. The Tesla CEO, Elon Musk endorsed Trump with his quirk as the crowd cheered for both.

⚡️⚡️⚡️Elon Musk during a Donald Trump rally⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/foGn1v8GA4 — Vatnik Lobo (@LordDracula91) October 6, 2024

The X owner hopped on the stage wearing a tee shirt that read "Occupy Mars" with a black blazer and joked, "As you can see, I’m not just MAGA. I’m dark MAGA." The tech mogul referred to his meme coin, Dark MAGA, a form of cryptocurrency. According to Wired, the valuation of Dark MAGA also spiked when he mentioned it during the rally. Further, he declared, "This election is the most important election of our lifetime. This is no ordinary election," as he urged the crowd to register themselves to vote. "Get everyone you know, and everyone you don't know, drag them to register to vote. If they don’t, this will be the last election. That’s my prediction," Musk predicted.

"President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution. He must win to preserve democracy in America. This is a must-win situation, must win," Musk added. According to the Independent, he urged the supporters by saying, "Text people [to register to vote] now. Now. And then make sure they actually do vote," he said. Until the rally, the two businessmen never appeared together for a cause. Although, Trump and Musk were spotted attending the same events but were never photographed sharing any warm gestures. Previously, the SpaceX CEO also interviewed the ex-POTUS on his micro-blogging application X (formerly known as Twitter). The talk shed light on the assassination attempt during the Butler rally and how Trump managed to survive by a whisker.

As he revisited the venue, Trump timed the moment he was shot and began his speech exactly at 6:11 p.m. when he was shot on July 13. Before resuming he also held a moment of silence for those who lost their lives while attending the rally. Trump began by saying, "Over the past eight years, those who want to stop us from achieving this future have slandered me, impeached me, indicted me, tried to throw me off the ballot, and who knows? Maybe even try to kill me. Twelve weeks ago we all took a bullet for America."

With Musk's support, the political game has changed its course as the tech tycoon had been a strong Democrat supporter earlier. His recent shift in political support is speculated to have taken place around 2020. Over the years Trump's allegiance with X has also evolved. From being banned on the application to bagging a live conversation with its owner; a lot has changed and developed in favor of Trump.