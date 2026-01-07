Elon Musk Exposes Melania Trump’s Major Fashion Fail — and Netizens Can’t Unsee It

After a dramatic ending to the friendship between Elon Musk and Donald Trump, the two have reunited as they were seen having dinner together. But it was Melania Trump’s hair fail that caught the attention of social media users.

On January 5, 2026, the CEO of Tesla took to X, sharing a picture with the POTUS and FLOTUS. The move clearly aimed to showcase to the world that they have rekindled their friendship. Interestingly enough, one additional detail caught the attention of the users.

Had a lovely dinner last night with @POTUS and @FLOTUS. 2026 is going to be amazing! pic.twitter.com/1Oq35b1PEC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2026

The picture was clicked from across their dinner table and showed Melania Trump turning her back from the camera, focusing on the back of her head. Musk appeared to strike a dramatic pose while listening to President Trump.

As a result, one could see Melania’s uneven and poorly blended highlights, as a large black patch was visible.

Since FLOTUS was formerly a model and widely regarded as a fashion icon, this mishap was considered to be a major color catastrophe. A fan even went as far as writing, “Whoever’s in charge of Melania’s hair should be fired,” on X. The internet was taken aback, and some even doubted if the picture was authentic.

Whoever’s in charge of Melania’s hair should be fired. https://t.co/r5KuJMRhnL — Mystic Stephie (@MysticStephie) January 4, 2026

An X user trolled the first lady, calling her hair a “skunk stripe.” Meanwhile, another user on X was baffled and wrote, “Melania has way too much money for her hair to be looking like that. No blending?”

On December 12, 2024, JD Vance posted a picture of Donald Trump and Melania Trump on X, with their eyes fixated on the TV screen in front of them. The post was taken in a similar manner as Musk’s, focusing on her hair and exposing her fashion fail.

Ready to ring the bell on the New York Stock Exchange.

President Trump will lead a great American comeback! pic.twitter.com/uH235bxRlD — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 12, 2024

Upon a closer look, the people could easily see her hair extensions peeking out from her hairstyle. Disappointingly enough, this was not the first time her hair caught the attention of the masses. On June 14, 2025, the power couple celebrated the 250th anniversary of the US Army. They made their way to the podium, and the crowd sang an impromptu “Happy birthday” to POTUS before he made his speech.

However, when a strong gust of wind blew, all eyes shifted to Melania Trump as her beautiful curls moved to the side, looking lifeless and revealing her forehead. A few hair precautions could have averted the unwanted attention from the windy weather of Washington, DC.

It appears that 2026 did not begin in an ideal manner for President Trump. Firstly, he grew resentment among the Americans for his military raid in Venezuela. Now, the internet trolls the First Lady of the USA for her unblended hair, landing another blow to his dignity.