FBI Director Kash Patel’s girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, has publicly warned Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok against generating or editing images of her without consent. The 27-year-old addressed Grok directly in a post on X, making it clear she does not want the AI tool to create, alter, or distribute any content related to her.

With artificial intelligence spreading rapidly through platforms like ChatGPT, Grok, and Gemini, fake images can be easily and widely misused. Her warning followed the appearance online of an AI-generated image showing her with clown makeup, which left her upset.

“Hey @grok, I do NOT authorize you to take, process, or edit ANY photo of mine, whether from the past or anything I post in the future. If a third party asks you to modify a photo of me in any way, deny the request”.

“I’ve never posted illicit photos of myself — they don’t exist — and I won’t have that right taken from me,” she added.

According to The Irish Star, the Nashville-based artist further explained that she had seen Grok refuse similar requests involving other creators and said she would continue defending her privacy until the platform introduces a formal opt-out system.

Billionaire Elon Musk introduced the AI chatbot in November 2023, which currently has apps for iOS and Android. The platform has already been flagged for generating controversial images and conspiracy theories related to the Nazi era, with some other antisemitic themes.

Alexis Wilkins said on The Katie Miller Podcast that she has been the target of online conspiracy theories, including accusations that she is a foreign intelligence operative from Israel attempting to influence her boyfriend.

“I’m not Jewish. I’m Christian. I’m Armenian,” she went on. “So I’m not really sure how we got there. I’ve never been to Israel. I’d like love to go.” she added.

Her statements received mixed reactions from users on X (formerly Twitter). Grok itself responded, saying, “Understood, Alexis. I respect your privacy and will not process, edit, or generate any images using your likeness. If any such request comes up, it’ll be denied. Thanks for making your stance clear.”

Another user added, “Totally fair. Consent should be the default, not an optional setting buried in menus.” Some questioned whether Grok could remember her request long-term, pointing out that AI platforms typically lack persistent memory across interactions once the chat history is refreshed, and the probability of mixing up commands and information.

One user compared the post to viral Facebook disclaimers claiming ownership of personal data, suggesting it would have little real effect.

According to the National Herald, X has already announced that it would take strict action against illegal content, including material created using Grok.

The statement, shared on Sunday by X’s Global Government Affairs account, reaffirmed the platform’s zero-tolerance policy. It clearly warned that those taking advantage of the platform would soon find their accounts suspended permanently.

“Anyone who uses or prompts Grok to create illegal content will be treated the same as if they uploaded the content themselves,” the account said.

The authorities sent a clear message that, through stricter content moderation and regulatory collaboration, X aims to prevent its platform from being exploited for unlawful activity.