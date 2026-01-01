From Elon Musk to Oprah, Celebs Who Experienced ‘Ozempic Face’ After Dramatic GLP-1 Weight Loss

There is a real Ozempic trend going on, and most A-listers are taking part in it, be it actresses, singers, or tech moguls. With the increasing use of the GLP-1 medications for weight loss, a new term has emerged: “Ozempic face.” No, it is not a medical term by any means; rather, it describes the dramatic transformation of one’s facial appearance after they have participated in the Ozempic trend.

The GLP-1 drug not only sheds pounds from the user’s body, but also brings drastic changes to their facial structures. People who have used Ozempic for their weight loss often notice that their eyes now look more sunken, wrinkles are finer, their lips are thinner, and the overall bone structure of their face just gets more defined.

However, not just celebrities, regular people have also begun using GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro to lose weight. Some big names even publicly admitted using them as a part of their fitness regime, boosting the sales of the drugs. According to a poll by KFF Health Tracking, in 2025, over 10% of Americans said that they have been using some type of GLP-1.

Oprah Winfrey detailed that in addition to weight loss and renewed energy, her use of GLP-1 medications for weight loss also led her to stop drinking alcohol. https://t.co/nweoQyYVmH pic.twitter.com/1Zcntdbi8b — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) December 31, 2025

Here is a look at all the celebrities who also took the help of GLP-1 medications, and as a result, their faces went through a dramatic transformation. First up, Oprah Winfrey, who openly admitted taking the help of a weight-loss injection. In 2023, she told PEOPLE that the injection has helped with “food noise.” While natural aging has also brought changes to her face, experts believe the usage of the weight-loss injection might have played a bigger role.

Elon Musk is one of those big names who has openly admitted to using a GLP-1 medication. “Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + No tasty food near me,” he tweeted in November 2022. However, experts believe that the tech mogul also fell victim to “Ozempic face.” Before using the medication, his face used to appear fuller, but has since sharpened a lot.

11 Celebrities Who Had Dramatic Weight Loss with GLP-1s (and kept it off): 1. Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/oTuENEjTVI — GLP-1 Approved (@GLP1Approved) July 28, 2025

Meghan Trainor has also been honest about using some kind of GLP-1 medication to get back in shape after the birth of her oldest son. Although she admitted taking a lower dose with her husband, Daryl Sabara, the transformation has been very noticeable. Her facial features look more defined now, while her smile lines are also deeper.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick was rumored to be using GLP-1 following a February 2025 episode of The Kardashians. A glimpse inside his refrigerator revealed that he has been using Mounjaro. However, the reality TV star owned up to it. “By the way, I’m not embarrassed that I took it!” he said. Netizens were concerned, though, as his “Ozempic face” looked too drastic, including his sunken-looking eyes.