How Donald Trump Responded to Questions About His Father's Alleged 1927 Arrest After a KKK Rally

Fred Trump, Donald Trump's father, reportedly faced two arrests in his lifetime. The first occurred in 1927 during a Ku Klux Klan riot, while the second was in 1976 due to code violations at one of his Maryland properties. In a conversation with a journalist, Donald was questioned about his father's alleged involvement in neighborhood development and the 1927 arrest in an exchange reported by the New York Times. The journalist asked, "Have you seen this story about police arresting a Fred Trump who lived at that Devonshire address in 1927 after a Ku Klux Klan rally turned violent?"

Businessman Donald Trump with father Fred Trump and first wife Ivana ringside at Tyson vs Holmes Convention Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey January 22, 1988. (Image Source: Jeffrey Asher/ Getty Images)

To this, Donald replied, "Totally false. We lived in Wareham. The Devonshire - I know there is a road Devonshire but I don't think my father ever lived on Devonshire." The journalist then asked, "The Census shows that he lived there with your mother there. But regardless, you never heard about that story." Donald replied, "It never happened. And by the way, I saw that one little website said it. It never happened. And they said there were no charges, no nothing." He added, "There were no charges against him, I don't know about other people involved. But there were zero charges against him."

Meanwhile, USA Today also reported that social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter saw a resurgence of posts claiming that the former president's father was arrested during a violent Ku Klux Klan rally in Queens, New York, in 1927. This accusation initially emerged during the 2016 presidential campaign. In September 2015, a tech blog republished a 1927 article reporting the detention of Donald's father at a KKK rally over Memorial Day weekend. According to the article, “1,000 white-robed Klansmen marched through the Jamaica neighborhood, eventually spurring an all-out brawl in which seven men were arrested.”

Just a reminder that Fred Trump, Donald’s dad, was arrested at a KKK rally.



Like father, like son. pic.twitter.com/8vEYV9lHi7 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) August 19, 2024

The article thoroughly accounted for the charges brought against the six individuals involved. However, it did not specify any charges against the elder Trump, only noting that he was released. There is no indication in the article that Donald's father was affiliated with or supported the KKK, nor does it clarify whether he was a bystander, wrongly accused, or a victim of mistaken identity in the tumultuous situation. As such, circling back to the ex-president's interview, Donald also added, "So assuming it was him - I don't even think it was him, I never even heard about it. So it's really not fair to mention. It never really happened."

Former President Donald Trump denied his father was arrested in 1927 after a Ku Klux Klan riot, and said he had no idea about Fred Trump's 1976 arrest.



Google is user friendly. — Shonda Simpson (@LoveWinsAllDay) June 28, 2023

Later in the interview, Donald also expressed discontent with a prior article concerning him. He said, "What? It comes out on a website and you will write it in The New York Times? It shouldn't be written because it never happened, No. 1, and No. 2, there was nobody charged." Interestingly, in his pursuit of the White House, Donald himself became the first major candidate to navigate four criminal trials during an election year. Throughout his campaign, he has advocated for expanding the president's authority to hire and dismiss government employees, all while advocating for the replacement of civil servants with political allies, according to USA Today.

This article originally appeared 6 months ago.