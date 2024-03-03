Here's How Donald Trump is Helping Hunter Biden 'Stay Sober' Amid Election Campaign

Hunter Biden has opened up about the importance of his sobriety and its role in preventing Donald Trump from reclaiming the White House. President Joe Biden has privately shared concerns about the toll that Republicans' constant attacks and the legal scrutiny of Hunter are having on their family. He fears that this pressure could potentially trigger a relapse for Hunter, given their family's history with addiction, as reported by Axios. Hunter emphasized this point in a recent interview, emphasizing that his ongoing sobriety is not only vital for his well-being but also to prevent Trump from returning to the Oval Office.

Hunter said, "Most importantly, you have to believe that you're worth the work, or you'll never be able to get sober. But I often do think of the profound consequences of failure here." He further added, “Maybe it’s the ultimate test for a recovering addict, I don’t know. I have always been in awe of people who have stayed clean and sober through tragedies and obstacles few people ever face. They are my heroes, my inspiration." According to The Independent, he also said, "I have something much bigger than even myself at stake. We are in the middle of a fight for the future of democracy."

Hunter's potential slip would be a significant burden for the president as he gets ready for re-election. Republicans and conservative media outlets have taken pleasure in highlighting Hunter's struggles with alcohol and drugs. Furthermore, he is scheduled for a private interview with the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees, both led by Republicans, on Wednesday. These Republicans, aiming to impeach Biden, have been searching for some strong evidence that he manipulated U.S. foreign policy to benefit his family financially, but have not succeeded so far.

The Republicans leading the investigation have called several witnesses, all of whom testified that they were unaware of any wrongdoing by the president. In July 2023, Hunter swore in federal court that he had remained sober, abstaining from alcohol or drugs, since June 1, 2019. U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Burke stated during a September hearing that Hunter had consistently tested negative for drugs and alcohol starting in August 2023. Hunter's legal team also confirmed that he has continued to test negative since that hearing. Hunter emphasized that his primary responsibility to himself and his family is to stay clean and sober throughout this ordeal.

He said, "I don't care whether you're 10 years sober, two years sober, two months sober, or 200 years sober — your brain at some level is always telling you there's still one answer." Even as his father began his presidential campaign in 2019, Hunter was still grappling with addiction, a fact he candidly shared in his memoir, Beautiful Things. He also added, “The confidence my father has in me is evidenced by the fact that he still ran." Hunter's journey to sobriety began on May 17, 2019, the day of his wedding. However, he admitted in court in July of the following year that he had consumed "a drink or two" after that date but ultimately committed to complete sobriety starting June 1, 2019.