When ‘Teen Mom’ Star Farrah Abraham Confessed That Doing Drugs Gave Her a 'Blurred Double Vision'

In 2012, Teen Mom sensation, Farrah Abraham, opened up about a tumultuous chapter in her life in a startling confession, revealing how her struggle with drugs made her have "blurred double vision." Farrah recounts her dark days before fame, exposing the raw reality of her adolescent years marred by substance abuse.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

Also Read: From Farrah Abraham to Kailyn Lowry, Here Are the Top 10 Richest and Most Successful ‘Teen Mom’ Stars

Farrah discussed her autobiography, My Teenage Dream Ended in an OK! Magazine interview which was published on August 20, 2012. It revealed her wild side, which included an inclination toward booze, marijuana, and cocaine. The autobiography reveals instances of risky behavior, such as a vivid recollection of a bonfire party where excessive drinking resulted in double vision and a night of indulgence with a stranger.

"I drank way too much, so much that I had blurred double vision," Abraham said. “I found myself in a truck, making out with some boy and calling him Derek. He was going below the belt and I started yelling, ‘Let’s have sex!’… I don’t even remember getting home that night.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Becker

Abraham's on-again, off-again relationship with Derek Underwood is also mentioned as a driving force behind her substance abuse. During their turbulent times, her coping mechanism included binge drinking and engaging in reckless behavior to either forget Derek or make him jealous.

Also Read: When Reality Star Farrah Abraham Badmouthed Her Fellow 'Teen Mom OG' Costars in a Twitter Rant: "Trash Moms"

Abraham's turbulent journey continued when she became pregnant with her daughter Sophia at the age of 16. The difficulties increased when her boyfriend and child's father, Underwood, was killed in a car accident. Following these heartbreaking events, Abraham struggled with depression, seeking solace in the numbness brought by substance abuse. According to the interview with In Touch, her lowest point came two years after Sophia's birth, when she openly admitted to using cocaine and marijuana, as reported by Today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham)

Also Read: ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Have Seemingly Caught Kailyn Lowry’s “Lie” About Her Twin Pregnancy in New Photos

"When I drank, I'd be happy for 10 minutes," Abraham told In Touch. "When I got high, I'd feel a sense of nothingness for about an hour. But in the end, my negative emotions always came rushing back." Abraham openly admitted to considering suicide at the height of her despair. "All I could think about was killing myself," she said. "I figured I would drown myself in the bathtub -- that seemed like the easiest way to go." Abraham also revealed that in the note she considered writing to Sophia, she'd explain, "I pictured telling her that I missed her daddy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham)

Abraham revealed that she was adamant about being the best mother she could be. She revealed her clinical depression diagnosis in the interview, emphasizing that she was undergoing medication and therapy sessions to regain control of her emotions. She emphasized the critical importance of Sophia's well-being, saying, "The most crucial thing is to make sure she's well taken care of. How can I achieve that if I'm no longer here?"

More from Inquisitr

Ryan Edwards of ‘Teen Mom’ Seems Solemn in Recent Mugshot During a Court Appearance After His Arrest

'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards Looks Agitated During a Court Appearance in New Video