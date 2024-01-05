Here’s All the Horrific Things Jeffrey Epstein Documents Reveal About Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew

High-profile individuals identified in US court documents revealing the relationships of the now-deceased businessman and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein include former president Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew of England.

Part of the case against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's girlfriend who was imprisoned for aiding him in his abuse of underage girls, includes the recently made public data. However, no significant fresh accusations against Epstein or information about his acquaintances have surfaced from the records as of yet. Nonetheless, the documents disclose some horrifying acts and remarks made by Prince Andrew and Clinton, per the BBC.

The victim Johanna Sjoberg, who mentioned in her statement that Prince Andrew touched her breast when she was seated on a couch in Epstein's Manhattan residence in 2001, is mentioned in the papers. A deposition in which Sjoberg claimed that Prince Andrew placed his hand on her breast to pose for a picture with Virginia Giuffre, another complainant, and a puppet with the name "Prince Andrew" has previously been made public.

In 2022, Giuffre filed a lawsuit alleging that she was sexually assaulted by the royal as a minor girl, which was then settled for millions of dollars. Prince Andrew refuted Giuffre's claims, stating he had never met her.

Oh my god…the most horrifying sentence of 2024 — so far.



"It was also revealed Epstein's alleged victim, Johanna Sjoberg, who claimed PRINCE ANDREW GROPED HER BREAST WITH A PUPPET, said in the unsealed depositions she never massaged former President Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/IP26B9BnKa — MsAnagram ☮️ (@MsAnagram) January 4, 2024

Guiffre's accusations have already been described as "categorically untrue" by Buckingham Palace. The palace refused to offer any comment on the newly released documents since they no longer speak for the Duke of York, who doesn't perform royal duties anymore. In May 2020, Andrew resigned from public positions due to criticism over his relationship with Epstein. In January 2022, the Queen revoked his honorary military affiliations and royal charitable patronages.

The court records also name former US President Clinton, but not in any illegal activity. His reps have pointed to a 2019 statement he made claiming he "knows nothing" about Epstein's misdeeds. As per the recently disclosed records, Sjoberg's testimony stated that Epstein had informed her that Clinton "likes them young", referring to girls. Maxwell's testimony, which is included in the papers, attests to Clinton's use of Epstein's private plane, albeit she was unsure of the exact number of trips.

“Clinton likes them young.” pic.twitter.com/c7CyEyfjcJ — Un Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) January 4, 2024

Clinton traveled on his jet on what were characterized as humanitarian missions to Africa in the early 2000s. But Clinton did not speak to Epstein for about 2 decades. Clinton claimed to not have been in contact with Epstein up until his death, which was determined to be a suicide, in 2019.

In one portion of the court filings, Maxwell's attorney tries to refute a story in the media claiming that Clinton visited Epstein's Caribbean private island soon after he departed office in January 2001. The former US president "did not, in fact, travel to, nor was he present on Little St James Island between January 1, 2001 and January 1, 2003," a representative for Maxwell clarified.

Although no crime is claimed, other names in the records include magician David Copperfield, musician Michael Jackson, and former president Donald Trump.

