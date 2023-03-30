Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses recalls 2016 ski collision in court deposition

Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses Martin recently had his deposition read aloud in court as part of a civil trial related to a ski collision that occurred during a family trip in 2016. Moses, who was nine years old at the time of the incident, recalled the aftermath of the collision in his deposition, stating that he "heard [his] mom yelling at the guy" who had collided with her. While both Moses and his older sister Apple were ready to testify in person, scheduling issues led to portions of their depositions being read aloud instead.

The ski collision occurred during a family trip in February 2016 at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. According to Paltrow, she thought Moses was skiing to her left and slightly behind her at the time of the collision, while Apple was further down the slope. Paltrow apologized for her "bad language" on the day of the incident, stating that she was "pretty upset" at the time.

The plaintiff, Terry Sanderson, is suing Paltrow for $300,000 in damages, claiming that he sustained lasting injuries due to the collision, as reported by People. Paltrow, on the other hand, claims that Sanderson collided with her and that the lawsuit is just a way to extort her. Paltrow is countersuing for $1 and legal fees.

Moses' deposition sheds some light on the immediate aftermath of the collision. He stated that he did not witness the actual collision but heard his mother yelling at the person who had collided with her. Moses recalled her saying something like, "What the F-word. You just ran into me." This suggests that Paltrow was aware of what had happened and had reacted in the moment.

In contrast, the plaintiff's legal team suggested that Paltrow was distracted at the time of the collision because Moses had called for her attention. However, Moses denied this in his deposition. It remains to be seen how this will factor into the trial and the jury's deliberations. In addition to Moses' deposition, Apple's deposition was also read aloud in court. She stated that her mother had told her about the collision when they reunited at the bottom of the mountain shortly after the incident.

Apple said at lunch afterward, "My mom told me. She was very— she told us what happened. ... I noticed she looked a bit shocked, and I asked what had happened, and she said, 'This A-hole ran into me. He ran right into my back.' And I remember she did this motion saying he ran into her back and they both went down. I remember that's what she said."

Paltrow shares Apple and Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin. Paltrow and her children were on the ski trip with her then-boyfriend and now-husband Brad Falchuk and his two children. They were there to see how their families blended. It remains unclear whether Falchuk will testify in the trial, as limited time remains before closing statements are delivered.