Here’s A List Of 5 Things That Are Still Uncertain As We Approach the 2024 Presidential Election

5 Uncertainties As We Approach The 2024 Election

Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By (L) Andrew Lichtenstein; (R) David McNew

Regardless of whether the 2024 presidential election cycle evokes worry or enthusiasm, it's undeniable that the stage is set for an exceptional year. According to ABC News, polls thus far indicate that the 2024 general election is gearing up for a potential rematch between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump. No matter what happens, it seems as though the upcoming 2024 US presidential election is set to be a unique event in modern history. This time around, there's extensive speculation regarding the influence of third-party and independent candidates on the electoral dynamics in November. Here are significant factors and uncertainties that are expected to influence and define the 2024 election.

1. President Biden's Approach To Campaigning

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Drew Angerer

In April 2023, President Biden, the current president of the United States, announced his re-election bid, aiming for a second and final term in office. If successful, he would become the oldest president ever elected, surpassing his record. During the 2020 campaign, he primarily conducted activities from his Delaware residence due to escalating concerns surrounding COVID-19. However, it's unlikely that he will employ the same strategy this time. Moreover, he's anticipated to face increased scrutiny regarding his age, which might prompt a more active campaign schedule to counter allegations about his fitness for another term.

2. Trump’s Approach To Campaigning

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Scott Olson

On November 15, 2022, Trump declared he'd run for a second non-consecutive term in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Compared to Biden, Trump was more active during the 2020 election. However, this time, his packed trial schedule due to four ongoing cases might limit his campaign. His legal battles are already shaping his primary strategy. Nevertheless, his campaign team predicts he could secure the Republican presidential nomination by March, backed by his lead in early voting state polls, as per Reuters. The following weeks may indicate how much the nation's future hinges on Trump's actions.

3. Who Will Potentially Abstain From Voting?

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Scott Olson

Surveys suggest a close presidential race, yet it's challenging for polls to predict who will go out and vote. The Hill noted that past presidential elections have seen fluctuating voter turnout, often in surprising patterns. Despite strong feelings in the general populace about the state of the country, there might be a decrease in the number of people who cast their votes. Furthermore, various factors affect voter turnout, such as reactions to economic concerns and individual views on Biden and Trump. The mystery lies in understanding which voters decide to head to the polls and who opts to stay home.

4. Are Third-Party Or Independent Candidates Expected To Appear On The Ballot?

Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By (L) Drew Angerer; (R) Scott Eisen

Current national polls indicate the potential for a Trump-Biden rematch in the presidential election. However, besides the primary candidates, there are upcoming third-party attempts. The effect of independent and third-party candidates on the likely Trump-Biden rematch is uncertain. Getting onto the ballot is the first challenge. Jill Stein might have an advantage due to her party's established ballot structure, whereas candidates like Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Cornel West are running independently. Meeting the ballot requirements will probably be tough for candidates and groups starting without an existing foundation.

5. Is There A Defining Issue at the Crux of the 2024 Elections?

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Drew Angerer

Several critical issues are emerging as potential hotspots in the 2024 election. A Trump-Biden rematch brings distinctive challenges, too. Voters express concerns about the economy, attributing their woes primarily to Biden. The major issues revolve around Trump's outspokenness, legal entanglements, involvement in the January 6, 2021, and insurrection, as well as concerns about Biden's age and suitability for office. Moreover, USA Today reported that voters consistently prioritize the U.S. economy, particularly concerning the surge in essential expenses like food and fuel, as the leading issue heading into the 2024 election.

