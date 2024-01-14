Here Is the List of 7 Oddest Things That Donald Trump Believes and Says

Unveiling the Quirky Mind: 7 Oddities that Define Donald Trump

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

Also Read: Here's Looking at The 10 Greatest Business Failures of Donald Trump

In the grand scheme of American politics, where Donald Trump is often seen as an unstoppable force, there’s a peculiar flip side to the man who aspires to lead the nation again. Beyond the bombshell speeches and political bravado, Trump harbors a bunch of peculiar habits and beliefs that, if not for his presidential ambitions, might have declined as charmingly idiosyncratic. These odd perspectives provide a sneak peek into the multifaceted personality of Trump. Trump’s quirks and idiosyncrasies paint a portrait of a man whose eccentricities are as unique as the political journey he has embarked upon.

1. Exercise Will Destroy You

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

In a realm obsessed with fitness, Trump stands out as a unique creature. He views the human body as a battery, where the energy used equals energy lost. Trump once said, “All my friends who work out all the time, they’re going for knee replacements, hip replacements—they’re a disaster.” His hatred of working out expands to his employees, with a former casino executive revealing Trump’s disdain for those who prioritize fitness. In contrast in his younger days, he once said, “You’ve got to take care of your body and stay healthy, you don’t want to be a liability. You don’t want to become somebody’s patient."

Also Read: Drug That Trump Touted as ‘Miracle Drug’ For COVID Linked to Almost 17K Deaths, According to Study

2. Germs are Worse than Exercise

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Bell

Also Read: Donald Trump Says 'All Experts' Believe He Didn't Do Anything Wrong in $370 Million Fraud Case

Trump’s germophobia is well-documented, from calling handshakes ‘barbaric’ to revealing an inclination for straws and utensils to avoid direct contact. He asserted, “One of the curses of American society is the simple act of shaking hands, and the more successful and famous one becomes the worse this terrible custom seems to get. I happen to be a clean-hands freak. I feel much better after thoroughly washing my hands, which I do as much as possible.” His fear of communicable diseases has even been connected to his anti-immigrant political stances. “I’m a very clean person. I like cleanliness, and I think you’re better off going there than maybe someplace where you have no idea where the food’s coming from. It’s a certain standard.”

3. Imperfection is Unacceptable

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama

Trump’s fixation on appearance goes beyond the political stage. Former casino executive Jack O’Donnell recalls Trump’s loath for imperfections, “Depending on his mood, a stray cigarette butt on the carpet or an employee’s scuffed shoe could provoke a fearful tirade, always accompanied by a string of expletives. ... To image-obsessed Donald, a loosened tie was the sign of a sloppy mind.” However, his obsession with perfection does not extend to his personal life, “My marriage, it seemed, was the only area of my life in which I was willing to accept something less than perfection.”

4. Sleep Puts You at a Disadvantage

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Trump, a self-proclaimed insomniac, Trump has long advocated for minimal sleep as a competitive advantage. He told Playboy, “I don’t sleep more than four hours a night.” In another interview, he asserted, “I’m a guy who lies awake at night and thinks and plots.” Last year Trump explained, “You know, I’m not a big sleeper. I like three hours, four hours. I toss, I turn, I beep-de-beep, I want to find out what’s going on.” He advised, “Don’t sleep any more than you have to, I have friends who are successful and sleep ten hours a night, and I ask them, ‘How can you compete against people like me if I sleep only four hours?’”

5. Hair is Hugely Important

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

As per Politico, Trump’s hair has been a subject of public fascination, with the media dedicating articles to his unique comb-over. “The worst thing a man can do is go bald.” he once said. In 2011, in an interview with CNN’s Piers Morgan Tonight, he questioned, "Well, it’s probably the most famous hair in America, isn’t it?” To which Trump replied, “I guess it is.” During a photoshoot, he cut off his cashmere sweater rather than messing up his hair.

6. Asbestos 'Got a Bad Rap'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

In a startling departure from the scientific consensus, Trump has expressed positive views on asbestos, a substance known to cause severe health issues. He said, “I believe that the movement against asbestos was led by the mob because it was often mob-related companies that would do the asbestos removal. Great pressure was put on politicians, and as usual, the politicians relented. Millions of truckloads of this incredible fire-proofing material were taken to special ‘dump sites’ and asbestos was replaced by materials that were supposedly safe but couldn’t hold a candle to asbestos in limiting the ravages of fire.”

7. Isolated Billionaires are People Too

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sean Rayford

Drawing parallels with the reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes, Trump has openly identified with the eccentricities of Hughes's later years and even, to some degree, identifying with him.” He added, “To many people today he symbolizes weirdness; he is probably doomed to be remembered as the guy with the long fingernails and the wild hair. That’s a shame, because here was a guy who at one time was movie-star handsome, a certified billionaire, and a genius in several fields. Hughes had it all, and judging by the number of beautiful ex-girlfriends who are still writing books about him, he seemed, for a while at least, to be living life to the hilt. Yet the pressure of being a larger-than-life figure was so mind-boggling that it gradually drove him crazy.”

More from Inquisitr

Former Aide Reveals That Donald Trump Wasn’t Bothered Upon Knowing That Mike Pence's Life Was At Risk

Donald Trump Was Reluctant to Even Tweet When Jan 6 Rioters Attacked the Capitol Building, Reveals New Probe