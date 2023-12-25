Here Are the Top 5 Most Scandalous Incidents Involving Robyn Brown From 'Sister Wives'

These five moments from 'Sister Wives' count as some of Robyn Brown's most controversial ones

Robyn Brown has strategically navigated various situations within the Brown family, drawing attention to what seem to be calculated actions. As a prominent figure in Sister Wives, she has consistently been a source of controversy, often involved in scandalous incidents. When faced with opposition, Robyn displayed a knack for apparently manipulating those in her circle, which many fans have also pointed out on social media. Despite this, she has managed to earn Kody's affection and admiration. This rapport has allowed her to behave in ways that some find uncomfortable, as reported by Screen Rant. Additionally, she faced accusations of disrupting Kody's relationships with Meri Brown, Christine Brown, and Janelle Brown, too. What other incidents involving her appear scandalous to many? Let's find out.

1. When Robyn shared a kiss with Kody during Christine's pregnancy

Fans have consistently criticized the patriarch of the Brown family for displaying favoritism toward his fourth wife. However, indications of this partiality seemed to emerge even before their marriage. When Christine was nine months pregnant with their daughter, Truely Brown, Kody's attention was diverted towards Robyn. Instead of being present with Christine, Kody attempted what he hoped would be a discreet moment with Robyn. Unfortunately, the Sister Wives camera crew captured this attempted kiss. Additionally, Robyn enjoyed an 11-day honeymoon period with Kody, whereas Meri, Christine, and Janelle were granted considerably less time for their respective honeymoons.

2. Most instances when Robyn sheds tears

Showbiz Cheat Sheet reported that Robyn has gained the fan nickname "Sobbin Robyn" due to her frequent emotional breakdowns, a characteristic that has stirred controversy among some Sister Wives enthusiasts. These fans hold the belief that Kody's fourth wife utilizes crying as a means of manipulation. Nonetheless, earlier seasons disclosed that Robyn acquired this habit of shedding tears from her mother. Additionally, she expressed deep distress over Kody's emotional turmoil following Christine's departure from the polygamous family. In other words, many have found her tendency to shed tears as a means to shift the conversation toward her challenges within the context of plural marriage quite problematic.

3. When Robyn was pitching her concept for My Sister Wife's Closet

In a 2014 Sister Wives episode, Robyn, Meri, Christine, Janelle, and Kody brainstormed ideas for their new venture, My Sister Wife's Closet. Conceived by Robyn, the concept revolved around a jewelry enterprise allowing each wife to craft their distinct pieces. They aimed to craft a cohesive business strategy to attract potential investors. However, tension arose among Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn as they debated who showed the most dedication to the online shop. This disagreement led to another emotional moment for Robyn, accompanied by criticisms about the aesthetic of her jewelry. Despite this, My Sisterwife's Closet, after four years, remains absent from the online scene.

4. Robyn's purity speech

In a notable Sister Wives moment, Robyn delivered a speech about purity that stirred up considerable reaction among viewers. Kody requested his fourth wife to provide a lesson on the law of chastity during a church session in their living room. During her address, Robyn candidly disclosed that she engaged in sexual activity while in college instead of waiting until her wedding night. Throughout her speech, she repeatedly emphasized the word 'purity,' accompanied by tears in each sentence. However, the impact of her speech seemed to miss the mark, with the remaining Brown family members appearing visibly uncomfortable, attempting to distance themselves from the awkward and embarrassing scene.

5. Robyn desires to have her 'planet'

One of Robyn's most challenging moments on Sister Wives occurred when she expressed her expectation for Christine to obtain a legitimate divorce from their church, aiming to secure her planet. Being part of the Apostolic United Brethren, the Browns believe in celestial marriages; in other words, Mormon men believe they get their own planet upon death and that their wives accompany them to the same to live together for all eternity. In a recent season of Sister Wives, Robyn strongly encouraged Kody to ensure a formal dissolution of their union through the church. Her motivation came from the fear that Christine's presence might disrupt their future celestial standing, potentially impacting their designated planet.

