Here’s How Kody and Robyn Brown’s Relationship Led to the Downfall of the Brown Family

Many fans speculate that the romantic bond between Kody Brown and Robyn Brown played a pivotal role in the breaking down of the well-known polygamous family and ultimately led to the decline of the television show Sister Wives. Kody's polygamous journey commenced with his unions with Meri Brown, followed by Janelle Brown and Christine Brown, before eventually adding Robyn to the family dynamic. However, as per Screen Rant, the close relationship between Robyn and Kody stands out to many as the primary factor influencing Christine's decision to part ways with Kody. Moreover, despite Robyn's attempts to engage in discussions with both Janelle and Meri, the familial cohesion started to fade away. Here are a few major instances that show how Kody and Robyn’s growing bond led to the downfall of his marriage with other wives.

1. Kody Lacked Compatibility With His Three Other Wives

Image Source: Instagram | @sisterwivestlc

During a special episode of Sister Wives: One On One, Kody reflected on the genesis of his polygamous marriage, unveiling that his connection with his first three wives lacked genuine affection and admitting that he never harbored authentic feelings for them. This revelation sheds light on the dynamics within the family structure, highlighting the absence of profound emotional connections between Kody and his first three partners. “I was so anxious to be living the principle of plural marriage that I was not vetting who I was marrying to be compatible with me,” he said, according to TODAY. Initially, Kody portrayed his prime concept of plural marriage as a collective effort to build a family unit rather than solely rooted in romantic love. Additionally, he confessed to having a restricted perspective when entering his first three marriages.

2. Kody Married Robyn Due to His Affection and Love for Her

Image Source: Instagram | @robyn_browns_nest

Everything took a significant turn when Kody met his fourth wife, Robyn. "I fell in love with Robyn. I never fell in love with anybody else. I was just choosing to be in that covenant of love with them," he said. He disclosed that upon meeting Robyn, a sense of security and openness emerged in a way he had never encountered before. Robyn mentioned that she had been unaware of Kody's differing emotions between her and the other wives until fairly recently, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. Furthermore, Christine realized that Kody's romantic affection was solely directed towards Robyn.

3. Janelle Holds a Notion That Kody’s Behavior and Attitude Have Changed

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Frederick M. Brown

Janelle holds the belief that she offered her utmost love to Kody, expressing that their affection deepened over the years. From her perspective, their marriage functioned exceptionally well. However, she acknowledged the evolution and shifts that occurred as both she and Kody changed, resulting in Kody forming a stronger bond with Robyn. In an interaction back in 2022, Janelle queried Kody about the level of defense and support he would extend to her compared to his dedication to Robyn, which prompted Kody to praise Robyn's unwavering loyalty. Furthermore, Christine perceives that Kody harbors feelings of betrayal from her ongoing friendship with Janelle after she departed from their relationship.

4. Meri Remarked That Kody Placed Greater Importance on His Relationship With Robyn

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Frederick M. Brown

The unforeseen impact of Kody's immediate romantic bond with his fourth wife, Robyn, significantly altered the course of the future for him and his family. Despite Meri's concerted efforts to sustain her relationship with Kody, he displayed a minimal inclination to prioritize his first wife. His primary focus revolved around nurturing his relationship with his new wife and ensuring her children seamlessly fit into the family dynamic, inadvertently sidelining his other wives, particularly Meri. As stability increased within Robyn's sphere and their shared children, Meri found her role in Kody's life gradually diminishing, according to the Screen Rant report.

