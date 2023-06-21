Marc Anthony Receives 'Perfect Gift' on Father's Day, Welcomes First Baby with Fourth Wife Nadia Ferreira

Marc Anthony received the "perfect gift" on Father's Day. The "Tu Amor Me Hace Bien" singer welcomed his first child with model Nadia Ferreira.

The 54-year-old musician has become a father for the seventh time. He shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, to whom he was married from 2004 to 2014, as well as Ryan Adrian, 19, and Cristian Marcus, 22, with his first wife, Dayanara Torres. He has also fathered Chase, 27, and Ariana, 28 with his ex Debbie Rosado, while they dated in the early 1990s.

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth Reveals Why He Is Taking a Break from Movies

Image Source: Getty Images | Mireya Acierto

Announcing the wonderful news, Anthony shared a black and white picture of the newborn on Instagram with the caption: "El tiempo de Dios es Perfecto. Feliz dia del Padre. God's timing is always perfect. Happy Father's Day" with a heart emoji. The new parents have not yet revealed the gender or name of the baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Anthony (@marcanthony)

According to US Weekly, Anthony and Ferreira sparked their whirlwind romance rumors in 2022 when they were spotted kissing at a restaurant in Mexico, they solidified their relationship with a quick engagement in May 2022. The former 'Miss Paraguay' announced the special day on her Instagram story with a picture of the diamond ring and the caption: “Engagement partyyyyy!!! @marcanthony."

Also Read: Avril Lavigne 'Calls it Quits' on Highly Publicized Relationship With Tyga

The couple announced the pregnancy with an adorable baby bump post right after Valentine's Day this year with the caption: "Best Valentine's Gift Ever!!! Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Ferreira Muñiz (@nadiaferreira)

Also Read: Penelope Disick Praised for 'Standing Her Ground' at North West's All-Pink Birthday

The surprise reveal came in right after their lavish destination wedding in Miami, according to Page Six, the ceremony took place at the Perez Art Museum with star guests including David Beckham, Salma Hayek, and Lin Manuel Miranda gracing the occasion. Ferreira wore a white lace gown by Galia Lahav, which featured a sheer bodice with intricate floral embellishments, while Anthony complemented her style in a Christian Dior suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Ferreira Muñiz (@nadiaferreira)

Former ace footballer David Beckham and Mexican business magnate Carlos Slim were the 'Vivir Mi Vida' hitmaker's best men. Ferreira's maid of honor was Slim's daughter-in-law, Maria Elena Torruco, who is married to Carlos Slim Domit. An insider revealed, "Nadia and Marc looked over-the-moon happy. She was beaming from ear to ear while wearing wedding white." However, his ex-Jennifer Lopez and twins Max and Emme were missing from the wedding festivities. However, his sons Ryan Adrian and Cristian Marcus were present to support their father's fourth marriage.

This is Ferreira's first child with the musician. The 24-year-old is a model and Paraguayan businesswoman. She was named Miss Universe Paraguay 2021 after winning the Miss Paraguay contest as the first runner-up. In 2015, she was crowned Miss Teen Universe Paraguay and became the third runner-up in Miss Teen Universe 2015.

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Garner Shares Generous Appreciation for Her Ex Ben Affleck on Father's Day

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Fans Praise Tammy Slaton After 300-Lb Weight Loss, Say She is Skinnier Than Sister Amy