Here Are Five Reasons Why Janelle Brown is Considered the Top Sister Wife

Here's Why Janelle Brown is the Favorite Sister Wife

Image Source: Instagram | @janellebrown117

Janelle Brown from Sister Wives stands out as one of the most relatable stars on the show. As Kody Brown's second wife, she has consistently impressed with her ability to defuse tense situations and offer sound advice. Despite the challenges and relocations the polygamous family has faced, Janelle has remained the calmest, providing a steady presence within the group. While she has been criticized in past seasons for appearing distant or rude, Janelle has emerged as a fan favorite in recent seasons. Here are the top reasons why Sister Wives fans love Janelle and why she has always been considered one of the best sister wives.

1. Janelle is a Protective Mother

Image Source: Instagram | @janellebrown117

Known for her dedication as a mother, Janelle has raised six children, each with their own unique stories and paths. Screenrant reports that she has made her unwavering commitment clear, stating that she would always prioritize her children over Kody. When Kody insisted that Janelle should evict their sons, Gabriel and Garrison Brown, from their home due to their refusal to adhere to his strict COVID-19 rules, Janelle fiercely protected her children. Instead of complying with Kody's request to remove their sons from the house, Janelle allowed them to stay rent-free, demonstrating her fierce maternal instincts.

2. Fans Adore Janelle for Her Free-Spirited Nature

Image Source: Instagram | @janellebrown117

Fans who admire Janelle are drawn to her free-spirited nature. The mother of six frequently shares her hiking adventures, taking advantage of Arizona's renowned trails. With her birth year in 1969, Janelle exudes a hippie vibe, a trait that resonates with many fans. According to Screenrant, Janelle's free-spirited persona makes her more relatable compared to some of the other wives. She also has ambitions to open a farm-to-table restaurant, sourcing produce from her garden. Moreover, Janelle continues to cherish camping, showing that her adventurous spirit endures.

3. She is a Strong, Independent Woman in Charge

Image Source: Instagram | @janellebrown117

Throughout the earlier seasons of Sister Wives, Janelle assumed the role of the financially responsible wife, managing the family's finances. As a career-driven mother, she was often the main provider for the household. What's even more remarkable is that Janelle is the sole wife with a college degree. Balancing full-time motherhood with her studies, she earned a Bachelor's degree in Accounting. Utilizing her education, Janelle secured higher-paying jobs that played a crucial role in supporting the family, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet.

4. Janelle is a Straightforward and Decisive Leader

Image Source: Instagram | @janellebrown117

Janelle grew weary of being the intermediary between Kody and their children. During the pandemic, she took on the bulk of parenting responsibilities when her kids did not adhere to Kody's strict virus-avoidance rules. In season 18, she appeared exhausted, struggling to convey her thoughts while Kody dismissed her as the "Teflon Queen," according to Screenrant. Janelle has been vocal about her opposition to the patriarchal dynamic that Kody sought to enforce in the family. In Sister Wives Season 17, she had numerous moments where she stood up for herself, earning her the title of a no-nonsense queen.

5. Janelle Exercises to Eminem and German Industrial Rock Music

Image Source: Instagram | @janellebrown117

During an episode of Sister Wives Season 16, Janelle surprised viewers with her taste in workout music. The mother of six disclosed that she finds motivation in the beats of Eminem and German industrial rock. Her preference for such diverse genres hints at a vibrant personality beyond the confines of the show. Additionally, Janelle reminisced about her time in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she attended numerous rock concerts, showcasing her love for live music and adding another layer to her character.This revelation adds to Janelle's appeal, making her stand out among the Sister Wives cast.