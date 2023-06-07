Zendaya Celebrates Tom Holland's Birthday with Adventure Water Sports

The fiercely private "Spider-Man" couple Tom Holland and Zendaya have been showcasing rare PDA and sharing appreciation posts on social media recently. The famous and fan-favorite couple was spotted getting romantic on a motorboat ride in Venice, Italy, in May.

According to Page Six, Zendaya was seen giving a "sweet smooch" on Holland's cheek as she wrapped her arm around his shoulders prior to boarding the motorboat. The PDA-filled vacation came weeks before Holland's 27th birthday. Zendaya shared some adorable snaps on her Instagram story to commemorate the "Uncharted" actor's special day.

From the pictures, it looked like the couple was still enjoying their water vacation. The "Dune" star posted a snapshot of Holland forming a heart with his hands while submerged in the water. Zendaya did not caption the story but only complemented it with a heart emoji. She then posted a second picture of Holland against the blue water backdrop with a heart-eyed smiley face emoji.

The couple has kept the celebrations a secret but in a recent gratitude post addressed to his fans, Holland can be seen wearing scuba gear with a safety helmet and trendy sunglasses. The "Spider-Man" star captioned the appreciation post: "Thank you for all the wonderful birthday messages. A gift from me to you. I thought I'd share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me!"

Again, the "Euphoria" actress celebrated the special moment by commenting with a heart-eyed emoji under the post. However, according to Teen Vogue, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the scuba gear and outfit and speculated that the couple have spent the day indulging in adventure water sports.

In an exciting update, the loved-up couple will once again share screen space for the fourth installment in the "Spiderverse." As reported by Variety, Holland has "been having meetings" discussing the next chapter of the Marvel franchise.

During the premiere of his new Apple TV+ show "The Crowded Room" in New York City, he revealed, "I can't talk about that, but I can say that we have been having meetings. We've put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers. There's been multiple conversations had, but at this point, it's very, very early stages."

Producer Amy Pascal had also given a positive statement regarding the franchise earlier, saying, "Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are. We're in the process, but [with] the writers' strike, nobody is working during the strike. We're all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we'll get started."

Zendaya recently appreciated Holland's role in the series by reposting his Instagram story ahead of the premiere of "The Crowded Room." The previously guarded couple has become more vocal while praising each other's achievements publically.