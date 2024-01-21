Here Are All the Terrible Things Former President Donald Trump Said He Would Do in a Potential Second Term

Donald Trump Promised To Do These Things In His Potential Second Term

Embarking on the 2024 campaign journey, former President Donald Trump is providing voters with a glimpse of what a second term under his leadership might entail if he secures the election. While he must first secure the Republican nomination, his dominant performance in the Iowa caucuses on Monday solidified his control over the primary, setting the stage for a likely showdown with Joe Biden in a pivotal election for the nation's future. However, Trump's promises for a potential second term include contentious actions, from indicting adversaries to considering pardons for individuals involved in the January 6 riot.

1. He Plans To Charge Other Political Adversaries

As reported by The Guardian, Trump asserts his intention to imprison his political adversaries if he regains the presidency. His strategy involves leading the Justice Department with a devoted attorney general who will appoint numerous special prosecutors to pursue those he perceives as having wronged him. According to CBS News, the former president alleges that prosecutors initiate indictments to influence elections. Furthermore, he suggests that, if he were president, he might indict someone who is significantly outperforming him. Trump also contends that all his indictments and lawsuits are politically motivated.

2. He Will Detain Undocumented Immigrants

According to CNN, if elected to a second term, Trump is strategizing an extensive amplification of the stringent immigration policies from his initial administration. This includes the sweeping measure of gathering undocumented immigrants within the U.S. and confining them in detention camps until deportation. If Congress doesn't cooperate, he purportedly intends to divert funds from the military to finance this initiative. The implementation of these plans would involve constructing sizable camps to accommodate migrants and enlisting local law enforcement for widespread apprehension of undocumented immigrants nationwide.

3. Trump Plans To Deploy The Military To The Border

In the previous year, Trump declared his intention to assume a "dictator" role for just one day if he secured reelection. Following this statement, reports surfaced indicating that as part of this authoritarian scheme, he aimed to deploy possibly hundreds of thousands of troops to reinforce border security and construct new detention facilities for migrants. Trump had attempted a similar move during his initial term but faced opposition from officials and lawyers concerned about legal consequences. Now, as per Rolling Stone, he plans to assemble a more compliant team actively working on legal strategies to make a militarized border fully legitimate.

4. He Will Deploy The National Guard To Tackle Crime In Cities

In the past year, Trump asserted that major cities have transformed into unlivable and unsanitary nightmares. To address this, he proposed banning urban camping and confining homeless individuals to designated tent cities. Time Magazine reported that, during an ultra-conservative gathering, he pledged to pursue an authoritarian approach to crime control if granted a second term. This strategy involves sending the National Guard to cities with elevated crime rates. Trump also expressed his intention to withhold federal funding from law enforcement agencies that do not adopt stop-and-frisk policing.

5. He Will Reinstate The Death Penalty On A Significant Scale

During a comprehensive interview, Trump was questioned about his previous endorsement of criminal justice reform, a topic that has drawn criticism from fellow conservatives in the 2024 presidential race, as per ABC News. Despite being a supporter of the death penalty, Trump's administration executed numerous individuals during his last year in office, and it appears he's eager for more. If re-elected, he is steadfast in his commitment to broadening the application of the death penalty. According to him, it is the only effective means to put a halt to certain actions.

6. Trump Plans To Increase Prices By Imposing Taxes On All Imported Items

In a meeting with business leaders, Trump outlined a strategy to retain jobs in the United States. His proposal included significant reductions in taxes and regulations, along with imposing substantial taxes on companies relocating their factories overseas, as detailed by The Washington Post. Trump aims to establish a universal baseline tariff, essentially encircling the U.S. economy. Notably, economists from various perspectives expressed concern about this concept, suggesting that it could inflict significant damage on the American economy.

7. He Plans To Reassess America's Involvement In NATO

Expressing his sentiments about America's oldest and most robust military alliance, Trump, as reported by The Atlantic, has consistently directed his disdain toward NATO. Established in 1949 and endorsed for three-quarters of a century by individuals across the political spectrum, NATO has been a consistent target of Trump's criticism during his presidency. Trump, on numerous occasions, voiced threats of withdrawing from NATO, emphasizing his desire to scale down America's involvement to a standby position if his specified conditions are not fulfilled.

8. He Will Undo All Of Biden's Climate Efforts And Reinvest In Fossil Fuels

As reported by the Financial Times, Trump is strategizing to dismantle President Biden's significant climate legislation, boost investments in fossil fuels, and reverse regulations designed to expedite the shift to electric vehicles if he wins the election this year. Senior campaign officials and advisers close to the former president have indicated that he intends to substantially transform U.S. climate and energy policy, prioritizing the maximization of fossil fuel production during a potential second term in the white house during his presidency.

9. Undermining The First Amendment By Targeting Non-MAGA Media

According to CNBC, a second term under Donald Trump's administration would involve pursuing legal action, whether criminal or civil, against individuals in the media. "The biggest problem we have? The media. The media is fake," he said in an interview. Trump has consistently criticized unfavorable media reports, targeting outlets like CNN, MSNBC, and others. His relationship with the press has been consistently strained, illustrated by incidents like blocking prominent outlets such as CNN, Politico, and the New York Times from a White House media briefing.

10. He Plans To Legally Challenge The Legitimacy Of Transgender Americans

Trump aims to institutionalize discrimination against transgender Americans by proposing a federal law explicitly recognizing only two genders. Additionally, he intends to urge Congress to prohibit gender-affirming care for minors and impose penalties on healthcare providers treating transgender youth. The Trump administration, as reported by The New York Times, has actively worked to exclude transgender individuals from military service, legally contested civil rights protections related to healthcare, and sought to restrict trans women from participating in women's sports.

11. He Will Pardon Those Involved In The January 6th Riots

As reported by NBC News, former President Trump has pledged that, if re-elected, he will extend pardons to a significant number of individuals convicted of federal offenses for their involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. He said, "I am inclined to pardon many of them. I can't say for every single one, because a couple of them, probably they got out of control." Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump has aligned himself with the cause of his supporters who stormed the Capitol to challenge Joe Biden's victory after the 2020 election.

