Here Are 8 Ways How ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown's Actions Ruined His Family

'Sister Wives' Saga: 8 Ways Kody Brown Shattered His Family

When Sister Wives premiered in 2010, it promised an intimate look into the complex dynamics of a plural marriage. However, over the years, fans have observed the gradual disintegration of Kody Brown’s once-thriving family. From power struggles to favoritism and neglect, here are eight ways Kody contributed to the destruction of his family unit. As the dust settles on the tumultuous journey of the Brown family, one thing remains crystal clear; Kody’s actions can not be erased from the memory of his family. With the bonds of sisterhood broken and trust destroyed, the road to reconciliation seems shaken. The wounds inflicted by Kody’s actions can not be undone and the harmonious future of the family remains shattered.

1. Power Struggles with Christine and Janelle

As per the reports of Screen Rant, Kody’s resentment towards Christine Brown and Janelle’s autonomy within the family led to tension and discord. His desire for power and control clashed with their independence, creating a rift that expanded over time. On various occasions, Kody shared his discomfort with wives having control of each household as he was unable to be present everywhere every time. Moreover, Christine felt a lack of intimacy and physical connection between her and Kody which further escalated the problems.

2. Uprooting the Family from Las Vegas

Kody’s impulsive decision to uproot the family from Las Vegas disrupted their stability and amplified already existing tensions. The move to Arizona only added to the chaos, leaving the family scattered and in discomfort. Agitated about frequently moving around and living in separate houses Kody wanted to live with all of them under one roof but unfortunately, not all the wives wanted to live in one big house together. Due to this Kody had to divide the lot into several sections for each wife but this escalated the issues as there was a feud between the wives regarding the best land with the best view.

3. Janelle's Desire to Return to Utah

Despite the decriminalization of polygamy in Utah, Kody’s denial to return back to Utah after several requests of Janelle drove a wedge between him and Janelle. His constant reluctance to prioritize her wishes further destroyed their relationship and cornered her from the family. At first, polygamy was illegal in Utah which led to their shift to different states but when in 2021 Utah decriminalized it still Kody did not show any excitement to move back. He kept all four families in four separate houses which led to the end of the family.

4. Leaving the Cul-de-Sac in Las Vegas

The idyllic setup of the cul-de-sac facilitated a sense of cohesion and closeness for the family. However, Kody’s fear of legal repercussions nudged yet another upheaval, fracturing the family bonds irrevocably. Similar to Utah Kody was in fear that the family could be in a big problem in Nevada due to polygamy and thus uprooted the family and settled in Arizona. Kody’s decision was the biggest mistake of his life as such an ideal living situation was nearly impossible in the future.

5. Favoritism Towards Robyn

Kody’s open favoritism towards Robyn strained his relationships with the other wives and caused jealousy and resentment to fester. His utter ignorance of their emotional needs and prioritization of Robyn’s desires ignited further discontent. Out of nowhere his decision to bring a new wife into his plural marriage acted as the nail in the coffin. His special treatment and inclination towards Robyn led to further challenges. The situation got out of control when Kody decided to prioritize spending time with Robyn which made other wives jealous.

6. Neglecting His Relationship with Meri

Meri’s marginalization within the family on top of Kody’s partial nature led to the destruction of their marriage. His disrespect for her emotional well-being set a precedent for his treatment of the other wives. Kody’s partial and ignorant nature toward Meri was even before he married Robyn, but the problems escalated once they shifted into separate homes. Kody’s ignorance toward Meri increased. Instead of working out on the issues he ignored her consistently and invested his time on Robyn.

7. Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic expanded existing tensions within the family, with differing opinions on safety measures for Kody and the family. His rigid enforcement of rules further cornered family members and ruined the leftover bond. Each household had its own set of rules and opinions on the pandemic but Kody denied meeting them all. Moreover, he skipped his own daughter’s surgery due to the pandemic as he was too scared to travel. During the holidays he denied meeting his family as he was skeptical of the safety measures followed by his family.

8. Marrying Robyn

Kody's decision to marry Robyn strained an already fragile family dynamic. His inability to meet the emotional needs of three wives rendered him ill-equipped to navigate the complexities of a plural marriage, leading to further dysfunction and upheaval. Kody was least interested in putting the effort and time to mend his decade-old relationships. He rather thought of investing the time and effort in his brand new relationship with Robyn which led to the Brown family’s disastrous end with no future.