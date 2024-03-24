Here are 8 Sad Things Janelle Brown and Other Family Members Have Said About Garrison Brown

Several Relatives Have Been Paying Tribute to Garrison Brown

Garrison Brown, the son of Sister Wives star Janelle Brown, sadly passed away. One of Kody Brown's eighteen children, Garrison lived in Flagstaff with his sister, Gwendlyn Brown, and brother, Gabe Brown. Throughout his childhood, Garrison has made appearances on Sister Wives. Most recently, he spoke candidly about his broken connection with his father, Kody, during the COVID-19 pandemic in episodes of the show's last season. When he made his television debut in 2010 with his family during Sister Wives' first season, he was only 12 years old. Close relatives have been honoring Garrison since his passing; postings from Meri Brown, Christine Brown, Mykelti Brown, and Maddie Brown stand out among the others.

1. The Donations From Fans in Honor of Garrison

Before his passing, Garrison's greatest interest was his commitment to providing care for cats and other animals. But after his passing, several Sister Wives fans have sent donations to the animal shelters Ark Cats Sanctuary and High Country Humane, which Garrison was involved with before he passed away. Janelle expressed her sincere gratitude on her Instagram page for the kindness: "It is heartwarming to see the donations in his name that continue to pour in. Donations are totaled at nearly 13k and growing thanks to your support."

2. Christine Brown Shared Adorable Garrison Childhood Photos

Christine posted some touching old photos of her late stepson on her Instagram page a week after Garrison passed away. She wrote along with the video, "I’ve been scanning all my 35 mm camera film and found some gold mines! He truly blessed our lives." The video is a combination of Garrison's older photos. A young Garrison on a tree and a photograph of him cradling one of his younger siblings are among the images seen in the video. The 51-year-old Sister Wives star shared on Instagram on Sunday one of the several ways she has maintained a close relationship with Garrison since his untimely death at the age of 25. She wrote, " I made Garrison’s favorite breakfast today (tinted green, obviously.) We’re always going to remember and honor Garrison, no matter what life throws at us daily."

3. Mykelti Brown Honored Garrison With Such Grace

Mykelti, Garrison's sister, honored her late brother on her Instagram page. Mykelti said in her caption that while she was devastated, she would find comfort in the knowledge that Garrison was with his fellow warriors in Valhalla. It is the Norse legendary paradise where warriors who die in battle are greeted, where they are drinking and battling with the mythological god of war and death, Odin. She wrote in her caption, "I hope he is loving his place amongst the stars. Garrison was always the funniest person in the room. He was one cool dude and I cry so much because my kids will never be able to experience his fun presence. But he will live on in all my families memories."

4. Garrison, Janelle Brown's kid, Rescued Animals

Animal rescue group High Country Humane honored the late Sister Wives star with a beautiful message on their Instagram page, in one of the most poignant acts since Garrison's loss. They wrote in the caption, "Today, we remember and celebrate the life of Garrison, a friend and an extraordinary cat lover, whose kindness touched the lives of all who knew him, both two and four-legged. Garrison’s unwavering love for cats was a heartfelt passion." In memory of Garrison, High Country Humane announced that it would be renaming their cat adoption room after Garrison and his three favorite cats, Mrs. Buttons, Patches, and Cathew. Since his death, people have been making donations to the shelter in his honor.

5. Meri Brown Added Her Own Remark

The 53-year-old Sister Wives actress mentioned Garrison's loss in a message she wrote on Instagram on Saturday, March 9. On Tuesday, March 5, the 25-year-old son of Janelle and Kody Brown passed away seemingly by suicide. While remembering her mother, Meri wrote in the caption, "[Her Mother]She loved every one of her grandkids, no matter how they came into her family. They were all hers, and all of our kids lovingly called her 'Grandma'. I have a little more comfort this week knowing that she was likely on Garrison's welcoming committee, smiling that perfect smile at him and holding his sweet face in her loving hands. Keep an eye on our boy up there, Mom! And give him a hug for me!"

6. Janelle and Kody Announced the News

A joint statement from Kody and Janelle on Kody's Instagram page was the first to reveal the news of Garrison's passing. The pair posted a photo of Garrison wearing an army outfit along with the remark, "Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

7. Maddie Brown Brush Wrote a Heartfelt Message for Her Brother

Days after her brother Garrison's death, Maddie, Garrison's elder sister, honored him with a heartfelt message on her Instagram page. Maddie shared an old photo of Garrison with her two eldest kids, Axel and Evie, along with a grieving statement, "My words seem to fall short. Our hearts our broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother. 🩵 God be with you till we meet again. I’ll see you at the gates of Valhalla, feasting with our ancestors who battled before you. Until then, we must live in a more gray world without the light you brought."

8. Janelle Shares Pictures of Her Son

A few days after revealing the news of her son Garrison Brown's passing, Janelle reminisced about her last Christmas get-together with all six of her children and her ex-partner Kody Brown, along with a snapshot from a family portrait. She wrote, "I had all my children together last Christmas. It was amazing as it’s hard with everyone’s busy lives to coordinate time like this. I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken." Garrison Brown, 29, Madison, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savanah, 19, are shown in the picture with Janelle and Garrison Brown. Also standing in the yard are Madison's husband Caleb Brush, their kids, Axel, 6, Evangalynn, 4, and Josephine, 13 months, as well as Logan's wife Michelle.