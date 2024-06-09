Here Are 10 Well-Known Celebrities Who Have Had a Feud With Kendall Jenner

These Celebrities Have a Feud With Kendall Jenner

In the glitzy world of Hollywood, celebrity conflicts are a common thing, and when it involves the Kardashian and Jenner clans, clashes are practically guaranteed. As one of the most talked-about families in showbiz, each member, including Kendall Jenner, has faced their fair share of criticism and hatred. While some celebrities may casually make remarks about the Kardashians, others dive deep into prolonged disputes. Kendall, known for her role as a reality star and supermodel, has found herself at the center of numerous celebrity feuds, and here are a few of them.

1. Naomi Campbell

During an episode of The Meredith Vieira Show, supermodel Naomi Campbell mentioned that the new generation of models, including Kendall, doesn't have to work as hard as those before them, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She said, “I kind of feel like, my God, we’ve worked so hard, and we are still working at it. Then it just comes like that for them, but I sometimes believe easy come, easy go." Campbell has often voiced her disapproval of Kendall's modeling career path.

2. Stephanie Seymour

Stephanie Seymour faced criticism in 2016 following comments she made during an interview that circulated widely online. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Seymour suggested that models such as Kendall and Gigi Hadid should be labeled as "bitches of the moment" instead of being considered supermodels. Kendall also decided to address Seymour's remarks. In her response, she noted that granting the title of supermodel to Instagirls doesn't diminish the achievements of past supermodels. Her statement highlighted the evolving nature of the modeling industry in the digital age.

3. Rihanna

Reports surfaced indicating that Rihanna and Kendall had a falling out over their shared close friend, Cara Delevingne. Rihanna reportedly felt that Delevingne had chosen Kendall over her. As reported by OK! Magazine, a source said, "Ri's feelings were extremely hurt, and finds it even more embarrassing because, to her, Kendall's just a talentless brat. Rihanna has always kept a lid on her possessive streak with Cara because they've had this magnetic attraction towards each other that's never been threatened by anyone else. Sure, they both have other BFFs and partners, but they've always found they could pick up where they left off when they next hung out."

4. Rebecca Romijn

Another model, Rebecca Romijn, is also unimpressed by Kendall and her peers' modeling success. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Romijn said, "No one has proven yet that the number of followers translates to revenue. So it is frustrating. I know a lot of people — legitimate fashion people — can't stand it. Hate it that these, you know, social media stars are now the supermodels in fashion. They are not true supermodels." She added, "I have been disappointed that fashion magazines have been supporting this trend of social media stars to set our style standards. But it will change; fashion always does."

5. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has had a love-hate relationship with the Jenner sisters for years, with their conflicts reportedly linked to Gomez's tumultuous relationship with Justin Bieber. As reported by Nicki Swift, a source said, "Kylie sent sexy pics of herself to Justin and that's what started the fight." The source added, "Kylie and Kendall live in such a fantasy world with what the show has turned their family into. At the end of the day, Selena was there just to be a part of the show and enhance their brand rather than just being legit friends. Thankfully Selena realized that she was being used and got out."

6. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is known for her iconic friendships as well as her notable feuds, one of which is her rift with the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kendall was once part of Swift's close circle of friends, but their relationship soured over time. According to The Things, Swift and Kendall no longer spend time together. Swift's feelings towards the Jenner sisters may be influenced by their strong connections to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Additionally, Kardashian once stated on Watch What Happens Live that Kendall was never officially part of Swift's inner circle, despite having mutual friends.

7. Janice Dickinson

Janice Dickinson's presence on the list of Kardashian critics comes as little surprise, and it's no shock that she has clashed with Kendall. Upon seeing Kardashian and West's Vogue cover in 2016, the former model expressed her disgust, stating that it made her want to "vomit." Dickinson also made it clear that she doesn't view Kendall as a "supermodel," suggesting that she doesn't consider Kendall to be on her level. She also stated that Kendall wouldn't surpass her, as detailed by The Things.

8. Judd Apatow

Kendall's Pepsi commercial sparked controversy for allegedly exploiting the Black Lives Matter movement. In response to widespread criticism, PepsiCo reportedly pulled the ad. However, one tweet from Judd Apatow on Twitter gained particular attention amidst the backlash. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, he wrote, "I could spend the rest of my life trying and not even come close to crafting something as funny as this Pepsi ad." The ad exploded in a mixture of open-mouthed disbelief, mockery, and outrage.

9. Paris Jackson

Kendall and Kylie once sold T-shirts featuring cropped images of music icons, a move that Paris Jackson criticized. In three tweets, she criticized the sisters for attempting to commercialize music legends, according to USA Today. She tweeted, "Pink Floyd is not chanel. Led Zeppelin is not Michael Kors. Metallica is not givenchy. don't get it twisted. #bandsnotbrands#RESPECTMUSIC." The shirts were taken down from Kendall and Kylie's website. This move was one of the significant marketing blunders for the Kardashian-Jenner family.

10. The Doors

Kylie and Kendall faced legal action from surviving members of The Doors for using the band's image on merchandise without permission. Mashable reported that lawyers sent a cease and desist letter to the sisters, alleging unauthorized use of the band's logo and claiming that the shirts damaged the band's trademark. The letter warned of potential legal action if the offending fashion item was not removed from their clothing website. Additionally, the image of Kendall superimposed over the iconic Jim Morrison Lion portrait was deemed disrespectful.