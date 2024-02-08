Caitlyn Jenner Removed From Son Brandon's Reality Show Following Legal Action Threat

Caitlyn Jenner found herself unexpectedly featured in her son Brandon Jenner's new reality show, At Home With The Jenners, leading to her threatening legal action when she realized her cameo was being used to promote the show without her consent. The unexpected turn of events left Caitlyn upset, especially as her name was being used to boost the series' visibility, as per reports from Radar Online. Brandon's UnchainedTV show took Caitlyn by surprise, especially an episode featuring a family dinner with David Foster.

Caitlyn also expressed displeasure upon realizing her unexpected appearance in a scene and being referenced in promotional material for her son Brandon's reality show. The situation escalated to the point where she reportedly considered legal action. Sources from the Daily Mail suggest Caitlyn's main worry revolves around her role as a contributor at Fox News. Currently engaged in contract negotiations with the network, she feared that participating in a reality show on a different network might constitute a breach of her contract. With the upcoming presidential election and Olympics, Caitlyn aspires to maintain her association with Fox News.

Taking a decisive stance, Caitlyn’s legal team reached out to the production company of the reality show, issuing a warning to either remove her from the show or face consequences. The former athlete's alleged ultimatum sent the show's producers into a frenzy as they rushed to edit out her scenes from already aired episodes. According to sources, her presence has been entirely removed from forthcoming episodes as well. The report also suggests that Caitlyn, upon discovering her cameo, expressed her displeasure to Brandon in a candid conversation. Despite wanting the best for her son's show, Caitlyn is not happy with the way her fame has been used for promotional purposes.

As stated before, Caitlyn has no plans to participate in a reality show on a different network, as it could clash with her role at Fox News, where she took on the position of a paid commentator in 2022. Known for her conservative views, she is a figure of controversy within the LGBTQ community, especially regarding her stance on topics like gender identity. Publicly endorsing Donald Trump and acknowledging what she perceived as his positive actions during his presidency, Caitlyn has been outspoken about her political inclinations as well.

On a contrasting note, Brandon has denied allegations that Caitlyn threatened legal action in response to the situation. Defying the drama, he emphasized that the entire situation was a mere 'misunderstanding.' According to him, this confusion arose when they casually mentioned in an interview that Caitlyn might make an appearance since she is a part of their family life. Both Brandon and his wife, Cayley, took a moment to shed light on their family dynamics. They insisted, "Things between us and Caitlyn remain civil; it was just a misunderstanding." Before the incident, Brandon and Cayley playfully mentioned that they would enjoy having Caitlyn on the show to give her cooking lessons beyond using just a microwave, according to Daily Mail.