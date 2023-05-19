Is Sylvester Stallone's Latest Reality Show The New 'Kardashians'?

'Rambo' himself is ready to step foot in the world of reality TV shows. The legendary Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone's family reality TV show premiered on May 17, 2023. The "Rocky" actor, his wife Jennifer, and their three daughters – Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet – are trying to follow in the footsteps of different famous families such as the Osbournes and the Kardashians, by letting cameras follow them as they go around their everyday lives.

"The Family Stallone," which premiered on Paramount+ this week, had plenty of scenes of Stallone on the set of the television series "Tulsa King" as well as at home with his family. There are celebratory points as well as more personal family settings.

Image Source: Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian

Anyone who’s acquainted with Stallone’s action movies may find it challenging to visualize the stony Hollywood superstar in a happy-go-lucky family show, but that’s precisely what "The Family Stallone" seems set to offer. Sylvester and his clan of celebrities are willing to reveal their familial chemistry in Paramount Plus’ unscripted show that just aired on May 17.

The actor has been known as a strict man throughout his comprehensive experience in action flicks. However, this time round, Stallone has returned as a family man, even exposing a more caring side to him. "It's quite ironic that he's the last person who wanted to shoot this reality show, yet he sees the camera and he's like, 'Am I in the frame?'" said his daughter Sistine in the official trailer, while imitating her dad in his deep baritone, to which the performer sheepishly remarks, "That's the truth." "Family's everything. Where we're all together, it feels like home," added Jennifer in the official trailer.

In an exclusive discussion, body language specialist Judi James talked to The U.S. Sun about how the Stallone family would be perceived by the audience. "Sly's alpha silverback dominance will get torn down quickly. In the trailer, even in what looks like a 'Rocky'-style team talk we can see his girls' cynical poses. They have their arms folded and their heads tilted. It will be Rambo's lack of authentic power at home that provides all the comedy. In the promo photo, Sly immediately gets squashed on the sofa by these confident, Kardashian-style women," said the expert. "The running gag seems to be Sly doing normal dad things to embarrass his three sassy girls. We can see from the get-go that they all run rings around him and he won't be able to come back from this. Jennifer is possibly the real power broker of the family behind the scenes," added Judi James.

Judi then discussed the relationship between the three sisters, "As for the three girls, with their names all starting with S, the Kardashian potential looks strong.

There are enough clues to suggest similar drama potential in terms of power, rivalry and sisterly vibes. Of the sisters, the more dominant signals are coming from Sophia and Sistine. But Sistine could be the real Rambo of the family. This in turn means sibling rivalry between Sistine and the determined and poised Sophia."