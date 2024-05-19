8 of the Ugliest Celebrity Feuds on Twitter and Instagram

Celebrity Feuds That Got Ugly on Twitter and Instagram

The internet is a virtual reflection of the everyday behavior of celebrities. Although fans frequently characterize feuding on social media as nothing but attention-seeking, they also love being bystanders as their favorite celebs go all out. Twitter and Instagram in particular serve as battlegrounds where stars unleash their grievances, often escalating feuds to ugly proportions with name-calling and taking digs at the other's significant half. From cheating scandals to personal grudges, here are some celebrity feuds that went viral on social media.

1. Whoopi Goldberg and Bella Thorne

In 2019, Bella Throne was criticized by Whoopi Goldberg for posting nudes on X. "For the last 24 hours I have been threatened with my nudes I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see," wrote Thorne back then as per The US Sun. "For too long I let a man take advantage of me over and over and I'm f***ing sick of it, I'm putting this out because it's my decision now you don't get to take yet another thing from me." "If you're famous, I don't care how old you are. You don't take nude photos of yourself," Goldberg said while calling her out. "When they're hacking you, they're hacking all of your stuff. So whether it's one picture or a million pictures, once you take that picture, it goes into the cloud and it's available to any hacker who wants it." In response, Thorne asserted in a now-deleted Instagram post, "Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place? Is sick and honestly disgusting."

2. Khloé Kardashian and Jordyn Woods

In 2019, Khloé Kardashian publically humiliated Jordyn Woods on X for having an affair with her then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. "Why are you lying @jordynwoods?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, Instead of calling me privately to apologize first, at least be honest about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!" Khloé ranted. She continued, "What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault." As per Elle, Woods claimed to have apologized for her actions in the Red Table Talk interview with Jada Smith, "I did as much apologizing as I could do, over the phone, over text. And until I get the opportunity to talk face-to-face, can she feel what I’m saying? But I reached out and the opportunity is there. I offered as much as I could. A lie detector test, anything. Whatever makes you feel better is what I want. But at least they know it’s there."

3. Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott

In 2018, Nicki Minaj went ballistic over her newly released album not making it to the top spot. As per Variety, she slammed Travis Scott’s Astroworld taking the top slot over her album, Queen. Scott's record brought in 205,000 equivalent album units, whereas Minaj's only managed 185,000. In a since-deleted tweet, she wrote, "Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in America! I’ll explain on #QueenRadio 4 albums in, #1 in 86 countries." As per Elle, Minaj was mad at Kylie Jenner for promoting her then-partner's album on Instagram. "I put my blood sweat & tears into writing a dope album only for Scott to have Jenner post a tour pass telling people to come see her & Stormi. lol. I'm laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans," Minaj tweeted on X back then.

4. Kim Kardashian and Tyson Beckford

Kim Kardashian and Tyson Beckford had a verbal spat in 2018, as per The US Magazine. A meme page on Instagram called 'The Shade Room' posted a screenshot of body shaming comments Beckford made underneath a photo of the reality star wearing an all-black ensemble. “Sorry, I don't care for it personally...She is not real, doctor f**cked up on her right hip,” Beckford wrote, adding a throw-up emoji. "Sis we all know why you don’t care for it,” the Hulu star responded. In response, a fan wrote on X, "Kim is not even remotely funny. Not sure why she would insinuate Tyson is gay just because he said her hips are lopsided.” Beckford also retweeted a comment which read, “Just because @TysonCBeckford doesn’t find your plastic ass attractive, @KimKardashian, it doesn’t make him gay.”

5. Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa

In 2016, Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa went on a bizarre rant on X. After announcing the release of his new album, Waves, West targeted Khalifa with a set of tweets. As per Vox, in response, Khalifa quipped, "Just so you know what true waves are...Max B is the wavy one. He created the wave. There is no wave without him." He added, "Hit this kk and become yourself." West mistook KK to mean his then-wife, Kardashian and went on yet another rant until Khalifa explained the real meaning. "I’m happy that I now know that KK means weed…please excuse the confusion…now back to #WAVES," he concluded.

6. Sinéad O'Connor and Miley Cyrus

Sinéad O'Connor wrote an open letter to Miley Cyrus in 2013, in response to Cyrus' Rolling Stone cover story, in which she explained that O'Connor's music video Nothing Compares 2 U, inspired her hit track Wrecking Ball. As per EW, the late legendary singer had some harsh advice for Cyrus, "Nothing but harm will come in the long run, from allowing yourself to be exploited," O'Connor asserted. She continued, "...It is NOT in ANY way an empowerment of yourself or any other young women, for you to send across the message that you are to be valued (even by you) more for your sexual appeal than your obvious talent." As per BBC, Cyrus responded on X, "Top of the morning to ya." In a now-deleted series of tweets, she also added screenshots of O'Connor's tweets in which she discussed her mental health. Additionally, Cyrus tweeted a photo of O'Connor, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, tearing up a picture of the pope during an iconic on-stage stunt and compared her with Amanda Bynes.

7. Donald Trump and Russell Brand

In 2014, Donald Trump took shots at comedian Russell Brand by tweeting, "What the hell do people see in Russell?... A major loser!" As per ABC News, Brand responded to the jab with a link to a piece, titled Exposing How Donald Trump Really Made His Fortune: Inheritance from Dad and the Government's Protection Mostly Did the Trick. Trump then called out Brand's failed marriage, "@katyperry must have been drunk when she married Russell Brand..." The British actor replied, "@realDonaldTrump are you drunk when you write these tweets? Or does that foam you spray on your bald head make you high?" Trump continued, "@katyperry I watched Russell Brand and I think his mind is fried- he looks really bad. Russell is a total joke, a dummy who is lost!"

8. Calvin Harris and Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik and Calvin Harris engaged in a heated exchange of words on X, in 2015. It began when Malik retweeted a post about Taylor Swift. As per The Guardian, he retweeted two quotes from Swift and Cyrus, the former wanting to take down her music from Spotify and the latter saying, “I’ve made my money. If no one buys my album, cool. It’s fine. I’ve got a house, and I’ve got dogs that I love. I don’t need anything else.” Harris, who was Swift's boyfriend back then, tweeted in response, "@FemaleTexts @zaynmalik You've made your money? Cool...f*ck the 99% of musicians who depend on these services to survive right? Yeah, f*ck them" He continued, "If u don't get what it means when a successful artist uses their celebrity to benefit every other musician and songwriter in the industry...stay out of things you don't understand," Harris added. Malik responded, “Ha you just made an absolute fool of yourself mate…you clearly didn’t understand what I just said either...Oh, and I write my own shit too d**khead." Harris then concluded, “All good, it was the quote not you personally mate...best of luck, genuinely. You’ve got a great voice.”