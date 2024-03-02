Heartfelt Drawing From 7-Year-Old Son Strikes a Chord With Working Parents Everywhere

When Priya Amin’s 7-year-old son handed her a drawing, she expected the usual response of admiration for his creativity. However, to her surprise, what she received was not just a piece of art but a poignant reflection of the struggles faced by working parents everywhere. In the sketch, a parent is depicted seated before a laptop, indulging in work, while a child looks on with a simple yet profound question, "Mommy, are you done?"

The response, "No," delivered without even a glance, captures the bittersweet reality of juggling professional responsibilities and parenthood. Amin told in an interview, "I actually looked at it, and it broke my heart. Well, it sort of warmed and broke my heart at the same time."

If this doesn’t sum up the guilt of parenting x working from home I don’t know what does 😭😭😭#mommyareyoudone pic.twitter.com/gcwatIsFAW — Priya Amin (@praman79) December 11, 2020

Amin, the founder, and CEO of Flexable, a company offering innovative childcare solutions, shared the drawing on social media, expecting it to resonate with a few fellow parents. However, the response was overwhelming, as thousands of parents echoed the same emotion.

She revealed, "I chose to share the blog originally via a LinkedIn post because I knew this was something universally felt by parents everywhere right now, and we’re all feeling like we’re shouldering this alone. All I wanted to do was close up my laptop and spend time with my kids, but I knew that if I didn't get a few important things done, I wouldn't be able to get my mind off of them. I think so many parents feel that way, especially during the pandemic, where work and life have collided with one another, and it's really hard to step away from work. My son's drawing was a stark reminder to me about just how hard that is."

A cousin of mine talked about work-life balance recently. She said that it doesn’t exist...and I totally agree! We should view it as work-life acceptance!! Makes sense to me...and makes it easier as well! — Tabitha Griffin (@tabigriffin) January 7, 2021

It struck a chord with parents who have been navigating the complexities of remote work and homeschooling amid the pandemic. The blurred lines between work and home life have made it difficult for parents to find a balance.

Amin further added, "It was a nightmare and not sustainable at all. I realized that I couldn't work that way and neither could my team. Flexibility has always been at the core of everything we do at our company, and I wanted to make sure that was a part of our culture so that all the folks, especially working parents on our team, felt supported and seen." as reported by Scary Mommy.

Remote learning: What are the challenges presented by at-home learning? https://t.co/jY6ehNBioJ — Children in NI (@ChildreninNI) January 10, 2021

The drawing served as a wake-up call for Amin to prioritize quality time with her children while also setting boundaries with work. She emphasized, "Getting this picture from my son, though, reminded me that I need to do a better job of modeling that behavior to my team. Now I work when my kids are in school, but log off when they get home. In terms of tips for other parents going through this right now, I’d say please be open and honest with your employer and lean on your team and your organization as much as you can to support you. Right now, we can’t lean on friends and family, or our daycares and schools or other local support structures like we used to."

Amin further continued, "The more we all reach out to our organizations with a cohesive rallying cry that, ‘this is too hard to try to figure out alone — I need your help and support,’ the more organizations will be willing to listen. It does feel really good to know that your kids miss you and want to spend time with you. It's more of a crazy juggling act, where all the balls are on fire."

Has your company been able to effectively adapt to the needs of parents working from home during the pandemic? If not, consider these 5 tips from Forbes for "How Employers Can Support Working Parents." Full article here: https://t.co/PKSdDqKItd pic.twitter.com/rGlNUDkBXy — Flexable (@FlexableCare) December 14, 2020

The viral response to the drawing highlighted the shared experiences of parents striving to meet professional expectations while being present for their families. Amin acknowledged that achieving a perfect work-life balance is a myth and instead advocated for a collaborative approach where employers and employees work together to find solutions. As parents continue to navigate the challenges of remote work and childcare, Amin's story serves as a reminder that they are not alone in their struggles.