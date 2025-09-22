Harry Potter Star Jessie Cave Says She Was Banned From Fan Event Over OnlyFans

The Harry Potter star Jessie Cave revealed earlier this year in March that she began her journey on OnlyFans. She is among the many content creators on the subscription-based platform, which allows users to pay for creators’ content, even though it is best known for its sexually explicit content.

Cave earlier clarified on her Before We Break Up Again podcast that her account wasn’t a “sexual one,” although acknowledging that she does “fetish content,” emphasizing: “It’s a fetish. Being feisty does not always imply being sexual.

What exactly is this fetish, you might wonder? The 38-year-old EnglisJeh actress, who portrayed Lavender Brown, Ron Weasley’s girlfriend in three films from the adored franchise, announced that she would be embracing the ASMR genre, sharing “very sensual stuff” and providing compensated subscribers with “the best quality hair sounds”—I suppose you could call it an “OnlyStrands.”

“It’s very much geared toward people who have an interest or fetish with hair. I do a lot of videos with my hair on Instagram and I have now for a while. I just noticed that I always get comments,” Cave said. “They’re never sexually depraved or lascivious. It’s never dirty comments, but I do get lots of interest in the hair thing and I just thought, ‘F**k it, I’m going to do something that is very niche.'”

Cave said on her self-titled Substack that she was recently turned away from a Harry Potter fan conference, demonstrating how this career path has obviously affected other aspects of her professional life.

Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown across three “Harry Potter” films, shared on her self-titled Substack that her presence on OnlyFans recently got her barred from a “Harry Potter” fan convention: “I found out that I didn’t get booked for a ‘Harry Potter’ convention… pic.twitter.com/2E9j1VwW5I — Variety (@Variety) September 21, 2025

“I found out that I didn’t get booked for a Harry Potter convention recently, as I’m now doing OnlyFans,” she wrote, as per Collider. “They explained it was because it’s a ‘family show and OnlyFans is affiliated with porn’. This was baffling to me as some actors who do conventions (most actors, actually) have done TV and films in which they’ve done sex scenes and nudity. I’m just playing with my hair!”

She added, “I am not upset about the prospect of no more Harry Potter conventions. There’s going to be a new cast now and it’s a different time. Plus, I have done conventions for over 15 years and have enough photos and wizard memorabilia.”

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave reveals ban from fan event over her OnlyFans page https://t.co/MdNjIxa5TX pic.twitter.com/1eMO0JuX7R — New York Post (@nypost) September 22, 2025

According to her Substack, she started her OnlyFans account to get out of debt. “One year. I’ll try for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love,” she wrote.

Since its initial inception in 2016, many well-known personalities have joined the popular social media network OnlyFans to produce content.

From Olympian pole vaulter Alysha Newman to Lily Allen’s OnlyFans account, FTSE500, which is entirely devoted to her feet. Hence, it is evident that celebrities from all over the world have not been hesitant to join the platform, which now has over 220 million registered users and over three million registered creators.