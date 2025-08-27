Parents of Woman Who Slept With 100 Men in 24 Hours Open Up About Embarrassment – “We’d Sell Our House If….”

Lily Phillips, 28, a British X-rated star, recently went viral on the internet for a shocking stunt that even had her parents concerned. The OnlyFans star slept with 100 men in a single span of 24 hours, and now she broke down while speaking about that experience. The UK woman was featured in the latest instalment of TV presenter Stacey Dooley’s docu-series, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over.

During the episode, Lily Phillips shared her views on the highs and lows of the adult subscription world. She currently boasts over a whopping 300,000 followers on her OnlyFans channel, and possibly gained a lot more since creating headlines with her x-rated stunt of sleeping with 100 men in a day.

Phillips, who cashed in multi-millions from that experience, didn’t really stop here. She got excited to break the world record by choosing to sleep with 1,000 strangers within a span of 24 hours. Speaking with The Mail, she said, “I dreamed it up with my assistant. I can’t wait… It’s very exciting. It will be a world record. A real challenge!”

Needless to say, her parents didn’t seem happy with this controversial endeavour of Phillips. Their plea to their daughter to end her adult career was caught this week by Dooley’s team, when filming for the docu-series.

During the episode, which was released on August 26, the host is seen on a FaceTime with Phillips’ parents, Lindsay and Emma. The disturbed parents said that they just want their daughter to put a pause to her X-rated stunt. “If there’s anything we could do to change her profession, we’d do it overnight,” they said.

Stacey Dooley spent a weekend living with 23-year-old Lily Phillips, who has made millions selling adult content online, and said she is ‘concerned’ for the adult content creator https://t.co/TPleAXUe0U pic.twitter.com/Cc9kkuL53u — Onlyfans News (@the_loungeclub) August 26, 2025

The couple also wondered whether Phillips’ decision to drop out of the university and pursue an adult career has anything to do with her upbringing. Her parents questioned if they did anything wrong for her to turn out like that.

“It’s the ‘degradingness’ of it and making sure that she’s safe. Sometimes we think, have we done anything wrong with her upbringing? As far as I’m concerned, we’ve had nothing but nice times and love. Is it money? Because if it were money, we’d sell our house,” the mother added.

At the end, the parents had only one thing to say, “You could have everything you want Lily if you gave it all up now.”

Following their plea, Dooley asked Phillips if she was ready to listen to her parents. The OnlyFans star quickly looked away from the camera before claiming she would not give it all up. She immediately broke down in tears and asked for a moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @streamonu

Her parents went on to describe how they had been verbally and mentally abused by other people, even receiving death threats due to their daughter’s controversial endeavors.

“I can’t imagine what else I’d be doing. It does fulfil me so much. It gives me drive. It gives me something to wake up in the morning and do. This is something that isn’t degrading for me. I still have to live my life how I want to,” ultimately, that’s all Lily had to say.