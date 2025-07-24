Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Caught in Another Scandal — Accused of Spending $40,000 on Video Calls with OnlyFans Creator

Andy Byron, who was the CEO of tech firm Astronomer until recently, is knee-deep in drama again. This time, it’s all about OnlyFans, the site where many people pay for exclusive content. The latest scuttlebutt on the internet is that he spent a whopping $40,000 on racy video chats with a young lady named Sophie Rain, who’s popular on there. The twist in this saga is that it might be his ex-wife, Megan Kerrigan, who spilled the beans by sharing some incriminating screenshots.

People are passing around screenshots of what seems to be Byron chatting with Rain on a secret “Finsta” account.

One popular message has Rain saying, “Okay, call me in 5 mins [winking face emoji],” after Byron apparently told her, “All good. Most guys I talk to are married.” Even though nobody’s confirmed if these messages are real, the damage is already on social media. Memes are popping up everywhere, and hashtags like #ColdplayGate and #OnlyFired are going crazy.

Once again, Andy Byron is the star of everyone’s favorite meltdown meme.

Byron had his fair share of dealing with negative attention from the media before.

Not too long ago, he found himself in a bit of an embarrassing situation when he stepped down from his job at Astronomer. It all went down after he was caught on the kiss cam at a Coldplay concert, getting way too cozy while hugging his own company’s HR executive, Kristin Cabot, from behind and swaying to the rhythm. The thing is, he was still married at the time!

RELATED: Coldplay’s Chris Martin Was Spot On—Kiss Cam Catches Married Tech CEO Andy Byron Getting Cozy With HR Head

The scene was as awkward as it gets. Kristin Cabot tried to play it cool by turning away, but the damage was done. The internet didn’t hold back with its harsh comments. As for Cabot, she’s been taking some time off work since then. What about Andy Byron? He’s been quieter than a computer that’s just crashed and gone blank.

“A song cost me my family, my job, and everything I built.” – Tech CEO Andy Byron is threatening to sue Coldplay, while a case with HR chief Kristin Cabot is destroying his life. His wife is demanding a $50 million divorce, his children are gone, and the chaos in the boardroom is… pic.twitter.com/FZLWXesta6 — Brian Eastwood (@BrianEastwood_X) July 23, 2025

So, here’s the deal with Sophie Rain. She says she’s a religious person and a virgin, and she’s not too happy about all the fuss. She talked to The Blast and said, “As a Christian, I don’t condone this type of behavior.” But, she also mentioned that she’d be there for Byron’s wife if she ever “needs a friend.” Talk about playing it cool, but bright with the situation!

So, Rain has apparently made over $43 million on the platform OnlyFans, according to E! Online. And she says she doesn’t want to partake in actual p-rnography, just the spicy stuff…if you know what we mean. Then there’s a quip she made about people getting caught cheating at Coldplay concerts. She is a “huge fan,” she said, without missing a beat..

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s wife is going to be so rich pic.twitter.com/QoDAP81ky4 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) July 18, 2025

Regarding that so-called $40,000 extravagance? It’s all just hot air and no actual proof to back it up, at least not yet.

But boy, has it turned into a circus online! There are now parody accounts popping up everywhere, fake apologies flying around, and it seems like everyone’s trying to cash in on Andy Byron’s digital downfall.

NEXT UP: Wait, What! Nancy Mace Tries to Meme Trump With Coldplay Cheating Scandal and It Backfires Fast