For the first time in history, the famous British band Coldplay has successfully exposed a cheating couple during one of their concerts in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night, July 16, 2025. (accidentally, though). For those who remain unaware about the viral kiss cam footage, you are living under a rock, but it’s okay! We are here to give you the updated scoop on this topic.

During a peak Euphoric moment at Gillette Stadium, lead frontman Chris Martin activated the kiss cam. It landed on the married CEO Andy Byron, sharing a moment with the Astronomer’s Chief People’s Officer, Kristin Cabot. As the camera focused on them, Byron quickly withdrew behind a barrier, while Cabot immediately covered her face.

While the crowd howled in disbelief, both looked quite embarrassed. Chris Martin joked, “Oh, look at these two. Either they’re having an affair or they’re just really shy.” While Martin’s assumptions were indeed valid, many people reposed their thoughts on the growing cheating culture, which has become a global phenomenon in today’s fast-paced, technology-driven world.

As per the HuffPost, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) found herself the target of online ridicule after attempting to misuse a viral moment from a Coldplay concert for political gain. Mace shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of a kiss cam clip featuring Andy Byron and the company’s chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, attempting to make a political statement. Mace labelled Byron as “Trump’s Economy” and Cabot as “American Born Workers.”

She wrote, “Employment among American-born workers is up nearly 2M jobs since January. Thank you, @POTUS.” While her post was directed as a pro-Trump message, using the kiss as a symbol of “Trump’s economy embracing American workers.”

I think you’re saying Trump’s economy is secretly screwing American born workers, and everyone involved is going to lose their jobs — emily (@emnode) July 19, 2025

Immediately, online users and ever-ready critics pointed out a major flaw in her post. In the original footage shown on the Jumbotron at Massachusetts’ Gillette Stadium, as soon as the camera flashed the two individuals, they were awkward. They appeared startled, pulled apart, and scrambled to hide their faces, which showcased possible shame and guilt for exposing them.

Therefore, the kiss at the Coldplay concert wasn’t real, and the entire clip turned into a massive trending scandal, which led to Andy Byron’s resignation from the billion-dollar company, which made him worth $US50 million ($A76 million).

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigns following Coldplay Jumbotron scandal. pic.twitter.com/latUiV7Ctu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 19, 2025

“Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.” a rep spoke to Page Six and confirmed the news.

Netizens were upset that Nancy Mace used a cheating couple’s intimate moment as a symbol of trust, and it completely backfired when people knew the real context. People took to X(formerly Twitter) and wrote, “You know that everything falls apart like two seconds after this frame, right?” posted political analyst Brian Tyler Cohen.

Journalist Eric Michael Garcia responded simply, “Uhhh, what?” Others were more sarcastic, with one user writing, “It’s true; Trump is screwing American workers when he’s not supposed to be.” Another added, “The complete misuse and misunderstanding of the most viral current event really tells you all you need to know.”

Meanwhile, Andy Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and Kristin to Andrew Cabot. Kristin’s first marriage ended in divorce in 2022. Amid the fallout from the scandal, she is reportedly on leave from her position at Astronomer, and Bayron’s registration has been confirmed by the tech company, which is a data orchestration company that helps businesses simplify complex data operations and simplify and run AI applications more smoothly.

Nancy isn’t the sharpest tack in the box — Annie (@seemskindaweird) July 19, 2025

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,” the company wrote in an official statement via LinkedIn on July 18, 2025.

Consequently, Coldplay’s Chris Martin and the band, who continued their North American leg of the tour in major cities for the Summer, made their first onstage appearance since the infamous ‘kiss cam’ scandal went viral during a recent concert.

While performing at Camp Randall Stadium as part of the band’s Music of the Spheres world tour, Chris Martin made sure people were ready for the fan spotlight moment after the scandal before the cameras scanned the crowd.

He said with a smile, “We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd.” He then explained, “Here’s how it’s going to work — we’ll use our cameras to put some of you up on the big screen.” Playfully, he added, “So if you haven’t done your makeup, now’s the time,” he said as the crowd cheered, as they knew why he was so careful about it.

Coldplay cheating scandal should be a tax write off pic.twitter.com/pLaFsspOZm — The Daily Friday (@thedailyfriday_) July 18, 2025

While Martin did not directly address the scandal during the show, many fans noticed that the cameras focused only on attendees who were clearly not couples.