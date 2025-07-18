Coldplay’s Chris Martin Was Spot On—Kiss Cam Catches Married Tech CEO Andy Byron Getting Cozy With HR Head

Imagine grooving to the magic of a song by the famous band Coldplay in a live concert, and suddenly the spotlight flashes at you, amazing, right? Who would not want to get featured, except you are with a person who’s not your husband/wife? If you thought the plot was seemingly Hollywood enough! Wait! We are talking about Astronomer’s married CEO, Andy Byron, who found himself at the center of an online firestorm after an awkward moment during a Coldplay concert in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night, July 16, 2025.

During the show at Gillette Stadium, lead front-man Chris Martin activated the kiss cam. The camera landed on Byron, who is married, sharing a moment with Astronomer’s Chief People’s Officer, Kristin Cabot. As the camera focused on them, Byron quickly withdrew behind a barrier, while Cabot covered her face.

While the crowd howled in disbelief, both looked quite embarrassed. Chris Martin joked, “Oh, look at these two. Either they’re having an affair or they’re just really shy.”

As per The Mirror, the footage, which went viral, has drawn a lot of criticism in the last couple of hours. Andy Bayron has been the CEO of Astronomer since July 2023. Astronomer is a data orchestration company that helps businesses simplify complex data operations, making it easier to deliver high-quality, AI-powered insights and applications faster and more reliably. It is valued at over $1.3 billion. He lives in New York with his wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, and their two children.

Meanwhile, Kristin Cabot is also married to Kenneth C Thornby, and she joined the company nine months ago. After the highly speculated clip from the Coldplay concert, Andy Bayron reportedly deleted a post in which he wrote good things about Kristin. His wife, Megan, has dropped her surname”Byron” from her name and deleted her social media account after messages flooded her DMs.

Users on X weighed in on the issue, and one person said, “The things I would do with my time and my money, if I had a billion dollars like this CEO, Andy Byron… would be so different. It is unfortunate that someone so accomplished and so wealthy sets this poor of an example for other young men and women in this world.” Many others were in disbelief and defended his excellent career trajectory. Others shared a hearty laugh.

After the viral oops moment, neither Bayron nor Kristin has issued any official statement regarding the scandal. Still, multiple fake statements appeared on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), attributed to Bayron. Speaking to Men’s Journal, Byron confirmed: “This is not a real statement.” Astronomer also issued a follow-up, clarifying that no official comments had been made by either Byron or Cabot until that point.

It’s natural that when there is a public scandal involving the CEO of a famous company, everyone in the corporate world would be aware of it. What’s worse than that is that everyone associated with the company would also come into the limelight.

Former Astronomer CEO Ry Walker also spoke about the embarrassing cozy moment between Andy and Kristin. He said, “For those asking – I’m no longer involved with @astronomerio. Yes, I was a co-founder and early CEO, but I haven’t been on the team or board since 2022. I have no insight into ‘ColdplayGate.’” He went on to call one of the fake Byron statements a “funny parody,”

Coldplay is one of the greatest bands in the world. With a massive fanbase, the band, which was formed in 1997, has performed many tours across the globe. Their music often explores universal themes of love, loss, and hope, making it easy for fans to connect with the tracks on a personal level. Die-hard fans of the London-based band have found healing through its songs like “Viva la Vida”, “Paradise”, “Yellow”, and many more.

Therefore, owing to the band’s insane popularity, we are not surprised that a small two-minute clip has caused such a global stir in the media. This incident is a developing story. Stay tuned for further updates, and remember, ladies and gentlemen, loyalty is not a one-day thing but a lifelong commitment; you do not have to taste the entire sea to realize the water is salty, a betrayal once is a sign that it might occur a thousand more times.