Fetish Turned Fatal? OnlyFans Model Left in Critical Condition After Attending Disturbing Dubai Event

Did a model’s desperate pursuit of fame and fetish lead to fatal consequences? In recent news, a Ukrainian OnlyFans model and adult star, Maria Kovalchuk, suffered severe injuries in Dubai after she was reportedly lured to a controversial event by two men who introduced themselves as representatives of a modelling agency.

The event, which took place on March 9, was reportedly an affair where female models and influencers were offered lots of money in exchange for enduring mistreatment to satisfy the kinky fetishes of affluent participants. (called porta-potty). The model stopped responding to repeated calls from her family, and her body was found a few days later beside a road on March 19, 2025.

As per The Irish Star, she was found bruised and beaten, and as she was immediately rushed to the hospital, she suffered several brutal injuries, including multiple broken limbs and a fractured spine. The model’s mother, who came from Norway to support her amidst the shocking news, showed optimism and prayed for her daughter’s recovery.

“She (Maria) is getting medical treatment, and everything will be all right,” she added. Moreover, the Russian outlet VChK-OGPU reported (published by The Mirror) that the mother further detailed that the model had been in contact with her just before disappearing, mentioning that she was staying with two men and had cancelled a planned trip to Thailand.

Dubai Police initially reported that the model’s injuries were the result of a fall at a construction site. In an official statement, they said: “Dubai Police confirms the Ukrainian citizen previously reported missing is currently hospitalized, receiving medical care with her family present. A thorough investigation has revealed that Maria sustained serious injuries after entering a restricted construction site alone and falling from a height.”

However, the 20-year-old’s mother denied the previously mentioned party incident. She said that the organizer of the event did not see her at the party, and she claimed that there was no confirmation of the girl’s fall, as reported by Dubai police. Hence, her mother’s words have sparked questions about what really happened when she did not pick up her calls.

As per a report, this incident brings out the dark side of “Porta Potty,” which are special parties held in Dubai where women are subjected to intimate acts that can pay women up to $30,000 to attend. Moreover, these events reportedly include strange acts involving bodily fluids like human excreta and other bondage acts of getting beaten and punched to get their teeth knocked out.

Similarly, as per another report, popular creator platforms like Fansly, Fanzen, and OnlyFans have seen a significant surge in content from exploited, vulnerable people, as some of these accounts are operated by human traffickers who come with a ruthless motive rather than the models themselves.

OnlyFans, which is very popular in America, allows users to pay for exclusive images and videos and even direct interaction with content creators. While not all content is explicit, it is often used for adult material that is sold through subscriptions.

Moreover, Some promoters, known as “ePimps, lure people by creating fake profiles on popular sites like Instagram and TikTok and pretending to be hot models. These profiles chat with them and promise them easy money or fame. This incident is a developing story; stay tuned for further updates.