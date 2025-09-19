OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Once Revealed His Hilarious Fantasy to ‘Marry Trump,’ – Claimed She’d Make a Great First Lady

We know Donald Trump loves his fans, but he might not like this one. Or who knows! Bonnie Blue, the controversial adult content creator who earned a name for herself by sleeping with 1000 men within a span of one 24 hours, has a wild fantasy about the POTUS.

Blue, 26, recently took part in a “Kiss, Marry, Avoid” game, where she was given the options of Donald Trump, Andrew Tate, and Russell Brand. All three options were just as controversial as Blue herself. Trump, as we all know, never ceases to fire up his critics. Tate, on the other hand, is a self-proclaimed misogynist who has more haters than fans. The third choice was Russell Brand, 50, a disgraced actor.

So, who does Bonnie Blue choose to marry? Well, it’s Donald Trump. He topped her list, despite being more than five decades older. However, you would be shocked to hear her reasons, and it’s not about Trump at all.

The OnlyFans star explained that she would say “I do” to the POTUS out of all the options, because she thinks she would be a perfect first lady and will excel at “running America.” Definitely a bold claim!

How about the fate of the other two choices she had left? Well, Bonnie sure made a striking decision about whom to “kiss” and whom to “avoid.” She chose to “kiss” Andrew Tate. Another shocking pick given the vile accusations against him and his brother, Tristan. The pair have been accused of human t——— and s—– assault.

But, who could she do? The only other option was Brand, who has also been accused of s—– assault. As it turns out, Blue felt that marrying Donald Trump was the best option because she thought kissing him would “make her face orange with all that fake tan.”

Her picks for the hypothetical game sure raised eyebrows with one user commenting on social media “Bonnie needs to be studied.”

Since launching her adult content career, Blue has faced intense criticism. Many have accused her of setting a bad example for young girls. In particular, when she went viral on the internet for record-breaking 1000 men in a day videos, critics completely lost it. Given her controversial nature, it’s not shocking that she picked Trump for marriage.