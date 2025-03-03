“I Spoke To Barron”—Andrew Tate Boldly Claims To Be ‘Very Close’ With Trump Family

Andrew Tate, a self-described misogynist influencer known for his controversial statement, has claimed that he is actually “very close” with the Trump clan. After returning to the United States, he talked to the reporters, making a bold declaration that he had recently talked with the youngest first son, Barron Trump. Andrew, along with his brother Tristian Tate, were previously charged with sexual misconduct, human trafficking, organized crime groups, as well as money laundering. Amid the controversies, his claims about being well-acquainted with the first family have raised eyebrows.

On Thursday, the controversial influencer touched down in Florida alongside his brother. In a clip posted via X (formerly known as Twitter), he told the reporters, “I’m very close with the Trump family. I know them well.” He further emphasized that he is in close contact with the first son and even talked to him about the assassination attempt on his father’s life back in July last year. “I spoke to Barron after the incident [in Butler]. I look forward to being with Donald Trump in person once I’m free and reminding him that he’s a bulletproof badass,” Tate told the reporters.

Although, his relationship with the 18-year-old first son is yet to be proved, Andrew Tate, along with his brother, has been anticipating support from Donald Trump‘s administration, according to reports. Now, many believes that his claim about being close to the first family, is credible. “They are friends. Barron has this older group of male friends, and Andrew Tate is one of them,” one commented. The other wrote, “Yeah, he knows the family.”

However, some have expressed skepticism about his bold claims, pointing out that Tate, who is a 38-year-old man and is close to a college freshman, is a bit odd.

“Dropping an 18-year-old’s name to attach yourself to the family is disgusting… The rest of these Trump mongrels from Don, Jr. to Habba-Dabba-Doo are hopeless and should be ridiculed into oblivion, but leave Barron out of it,” one person wrote on X. Another commented, “He spoke to Barron trump? That’s weird. You’d think a guy Andrew Tate’s age would be speaking with Don Jr or Eric… but Barron.”

Bringing Barron’s name into this might be the end to all of this. 🙏 Trump camp needs to get far away from this guy. — VigilAnnie (@ElsieAnne8) January 13, 2025

Meanwhile, his surprising claims came a day after he tweeted in January, “The Tates will be free, Trump is the president. The good old days are back.” This gave rise to speculation that Republican leader’s office might be quietly helping the Tate brothers get released by creating pressure on Romania.

On the other hand, according to the Financial Times, Andrew and Tristian Tate were first mentioned by U.S. officials over a phone call with the Romanian government. Another insider revealed that a request was also made formally so the controversial brothers’ passports are returned. They should be allowed to travel as they wait for court proceedings to wrap up, the request insisted.

In addition, Richard Grenell also allegedly brought them up while meeting the Romanian foreign minister Emil Hurezeanu at the Munich Security Conference. However, a spokesperson from for Hurezeanu stated “Romanian courts are independent and operate based on the law, there is due process.” A few days ago, after his travel ban was lifted, Tate returned to the U.S. with his brother, though they remain “under judicial supervision.”