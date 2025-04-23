Ever since President Donald Trump took office in his second term, First Lady Melania Trump’s rare public appearances have done little to reassure fans, and instead, sparked more rumors than calm. Just days ago, her slightly icy demeanor at the Easter Egg Roll hinted that the POTUS might be in hot water for ditching family time to hit the golf course with Elon Musk.

And now, we are assuming the FLOTUS would be downright furious, especially with another woman boldly declaring that she’d marry Trump because she thinks she’d be great at running America! Yes, you read it right.

British OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue, known for her record-breaking adult content and jaw-dropping stunts, says she wouldn’t just date Donald Trump, she’d marry him. Really.

In a now-viral podcast clip from a game of Kiss, Marry, Avoid (the slightly PG version of the internet-favorite “F—, Marry, Kill”), the 25-year-old didn’t blink before choosing to “marry” the 78-year-old U.S. president.

The given options were Trump, controversial former kickboxer Andrew Tate, and actor Russell Brand. Bonnie was quick to eliminate Brand and gave a playful nod to Tate with a “kiss.” When asked about Trump, she couldn’t resist a cheeky swipe first, “If I were to kiss him, he’d make my face orange with all that fake tan.”

But here’s the twist. She didn’t just choose Trump as a joke.

“To be fair, I think I would be very good at running America,” Blue said. Wait. Did she casually turned a risqué Q&A into a presidential pitch?

Quite obviously, internet exploded. One viewer commented, “Bonnie needs to be studied.” Others were left equally stunned and entertained by her unexpected political ambition and startling wish to marry the President!

Bonnie isn’t exactly new to viral fame. She famously claimed to have slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours, and says she’s planning to top that with 2,000 men in 24 hours for her next headline-grabbing stunt.

Bonnie didn’t hold back when the conversation turned toward her bedroom escapades. In fact, she was very much candid, and revealed that some of her most disappointing encounters came not from nervous first-timers, but from the men you’d least expect. “The more money you’ve got, the weirder you can be,” she said as she added that wealthy professionals and business tycoons often brought the strangest requests to the table.

“Some of the weirdest requests I get… they’re clearly doing very well. They’ve got good jobs. They’re coming from wealth. Serious professionals,” she explained. “The more money you’ve got, the weirder you can be.”

And, well, President Trump certainly knows a thing or two about adult stars.

Back in 2006, Trump was entangled in a controversy with porn actress Stormy Daniels. That alleged affair, and the $130,000 hush payment arranged by Michael Cohen, became the center of a 2023 legal case that led to Trump being indicted on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels was physically threatened and warned to remain silent about her alleged 2006 affair with President Trump, her lawyers told @msnbc. pic.twitter.com/i0tEVenjJG — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 16, 2018

Daniels testified about the encounter during Trump’s trial in May 2024. She revealed awkward details of their dinner-turned-bedroom moment. No threats or alcohol were involved, but she left feeling “ashamed.” She stayed quiet for years, until Trump’s 2016 campaign kicked into high gear and her NDA no longer held her back. That’s when she finally decided to speak out.

Despite attempts by Trump’s legal team to undermine her, Daniels held firm, and Trump was convicted on all counts. That way, he made history as the first U.S. president ever to become a felon.

Even President Joe Biden couldn’t resist a jab during a debate a month later, “The only person on this stage who is a convicted felon is the man I am looking at right now.” Trump’s reply? “I didn’t have s– with a porn star.”

As for the OnlyFans star Blue, she doesn’t seem too bothered by Trump’s past, or present.

After all, in her words, “I think I would be very good at running America.”

The question now. Is the First Lady quietly rolling her eyes behind the scenes, or does she know better than anyone else that with Trump, nothing, and no one, is ever off the table?