Melania’s Cold Shoulder at Easter Egg Roll Sparks Speculation—Trump’s Golf Trip with Elon to Blame?

Melania Trump being cold towards Donald Trump has fans worrying about their marriage. Fans noticed how the FLOTUS was being visibly “distant” to the President during their Easter outing has led to speculation.

The President was spotted spending his time on a golf course a day before Easter. Elon Musk, who is also known as the President’s best pal, joined the Republican at the Virginia Golf Club on Saturday for a few rounds.

Notably, the President decided to spend Easter at the golf course. Trump flew off to the club again on Sunday instead of spending the day with his family. Amidst all this, fans could not help but notice how annoyed Melania looked in her interactions with her husband at the Easter Egg Roll.

The First Lady looked visibly annoyed in most of her interactions with Trump. People noted how she displayed next to no emotion as she walked down the stairs holding the President’s hand. Donald Trump looked especially joyous as he greeted people, while the First Lady barely cracked a smile.

Melania’s rare appearances have raised more than a few eyebrows and given rise to speculation. Ever since her husband’s second term started, the FLOTUS has barely been around. She has missed several important events, which have made people question if the couple is facing a rough patch in their marriage.

First Lady Melania Trump looked angelic at today’s 147th Annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House. Our iconic FLOTUS wore a Vanilla Leather Trench Coat by Mackage with a pair of beautiful grey pumps by Roger Vivier (@rogervivier) 🤍#FashionoftheFirstLady pic.twitter.com/5iDeLlBd2R — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) April 21, 2025

Melania has decidedly been focusing on her personal career endeavors. She is dedicated to working on her upcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary. The Brett Ratner-directed documentary has likely been taking up a significant amount of her time, which explains her sparse presence in the White House.

Netizens do not seem to be agreeing with that particular line of reasoning, though. People on the internet have claimed that the FLOTUS “hates” her husband in reality and gets “paid” to make public appearances with him.

After photos of the couple from the Easter Egg Roll surfaced, netizens started alleging the same again. “It’s one of the few events she get paid by Trump to be there,” one user claimed. Another added, “A paid visit, no doubt.”

“Think her contract this time is once a month sighting at the WH. Bedroom is extra,” another speculated. “Wonder if the smile costs extra?” a user jokingly added.

Donald Trump praises Melania Trump for all of her hard work with the White House Easter Egg Roll. Melania screeched about Christmas decorations in his last term, do we really think she cares about Easter? Is she getting paid to show up today? pic.twitter.com/74bxRITvEn — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 21, 2025

Several users also noticed the lack of joy in the FLOTUS’ demeanor. “I have seen happier looking people than Melania at funerals,” one netizen noted. Another pointed out to how “pissed off” Melania looked while she stood next to her husband.

The First Lady’s “cold” and “distant” behavior comes right after her contrasting post on X (formerly known as Twitter). A few days before the annual Easter Egg Roll, the FLOTUS took to the social media platform to talk about how “excited” she was to host it.

In the same post, she thanked the White House for their “tireless efforts” to organize the event. “I look forward to watching all of the smiles light up this memorable day, on Monday,” she added.