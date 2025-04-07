How Melania Trump Turned a Dinner at Mar-a-Lago into $40 Million Deal!

First Lady Melania Trump has made a deal with Jeff Bezos for her documentary showing her life at the White House. She will receive over a 70% cut from the deal, amounting to a whopping $40 million.

The viewers will see a more personal side of the First Lady and her life at the White House. Making this documentary a reality has been an interesting task for Melania’s team. They approached wealthy CEOs and businessmen to invest in the documentary. Apart from this, they also looked into several studios for the collaboration.

However, a formal dinner turned this idea into making Amazon the winning deal, as per The Wall Street Journal. A dinner at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate proved to be a focal point in making the deal possible. Melania discussed the documentary concept with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiance Lauren Sanchez. And they found the concept to be interesting for the platform. Her Amazon deal also involves more episodes in the future as a short follow-up series.

Hollywood filmmaker Brett Ratner is the assistant in the making of the documentary. He has been a part of films like Rush Hour and Red Dragon. Lately, he was in a controversy regarding sexual misconduct allegations against him. Despite the alarming criticism, he still will be a part of the documentary.

In this video, we examine Amazon’s Melania Trump documentary and the firm’s $1M donation to Trump’s inauguration. The film’s director has been accused of sexual assault by multiple Hollywood figures. pic.twitter.com/aNv4127a7R — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) January 5, 2025

The new documentary also explains where Melania has been so far, taking a step back from the media. First Lady Melania Trump has been absent from the public. All this time, she was busy filming for the Amazon documentary. Therefore, everyone can stop making assumptions about her disappearance now.

The documentary will shed light on her life at the White House and offer more details about her. Melania stated, “We started the production in November, and we are shooting right now, so it’s a day-to-day life, what I’m doing, what kind of responsibilities I have. The project is a way to show people the less visible parts of my life”

Furthermore, she says it is about day-to-day life and its transitions, such as moving into the White House, packing, and creating a team. All the behind-the-scenes about her role as First Lady will be covered in the documentary. Melania announced the project as soon as Trump was sworn in for the second time.

🚨 NEW: Melania Trump has teamed up with Amazon Prime to create a documentary on her life as past and soon-to-be First Lady – NYP It started filming this past December. I bet this is going to be AMAZING. pic.twitter.com/t4bFbvsFdK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 5, 2025

Limelight isn’t new to her, as she has been on several magazine covers and even modeled for Sports Illustrated. The documentary is set to be released in the middle of 2025. It will be first aired in theatres and then streamed on Amazon. Releasing the documentary first in the theatres is a good move as it will generate the hype. When it releases on Amazon more people will tune in to watch it, making it a hit.