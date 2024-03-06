Hailey Bieber Accused of Photoshopping Justin Bieber Amid Separation Rumors

Although Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber continue to display a united front on social media, they seem to be keeping quiet about their rumored marital problems in public. In honor of the Yummy hitmaker's 30th birthday, the Rhode beauty founder recently shared a carousel of heartfelt throwback photos. In addition to vacation photos, the post featured a picture from their 2018 wedding day. "30!? that was fast. words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life," she captioned the romantic images. Fans, on the other hand, felt that one of the edited shots wasn't authentically depicting the chemistry between the two, and Bieber looked almost photoshopped.

As per The US Sun, they collectively gathered on a Reddit forum to criticize the former model. One fan reposted the picture of the two from the birthday tribute that showcased the Baby singer hugging his wife from behind. "Saw this on Twitter and TikTok - people notice that it’s photoshopped as well as some others. People notice their outfits being completely out of wack," the fan noted. "... People think the new ones are just old and they just combined them. Supposedly Hailey’s outfit was when she was in vacay with Kendall and Kylie. Justin’s was last year with the hat."

"The more I look at it, the more it seems it is. She looks out of place a little," a second fan pointed out. "It does look like they tried to create space between his arm and her right rib cage to make her look thinner or highlight her figure," a third one noted.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Robert Kamau

The former Victoria's Secret model received harsh judgment on her Instagram post as well. "Girl, I'm no hater but this seriously shows how desperate and delusional you are. After he's ghosted you as of recent," one fan wrote. "All these pictures are throwbacks except the picture of the cake. We all seen this," another fan added. "Girl, just sign the divorce," a second wrote, while a third fan said, "He isn't happy with you." Numerous other fans made note of the fact that the Sorry singer was not wearing his wedding band in the photo; one even referred to their marriage as 'a f**king joke.'

The Beauty and a Beat singer can be seen lovingly holding his wife's face and kissing her in a monochrome picture without his wedding band. In another picture, he is captured holding and kissing his wife on a boat ride devoid of the ring. "Why isn't Justin wearing their wedding ring?" one fan asked at the time. "I would never be with a man who made me look like a fool in front of the public who doesn’t wear his ring," another fan added. The couple got engaged in July 2018 and married on September 13, 2018, in a courtroom ceremony.