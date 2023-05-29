Bella Thorne Is Engaged to Mark Emms, Reveals Emerald-Cut Diamond Ring in New Instagram Post

Bella Thorne is all set to marry film and television producer Mark Emms. The couple announced their engagement on Friday via an adorable Instagram post by Vogue. The Midnight Sun actress exclusively told Vogue that the co-owner of The Mulberry bar proposed the day before Mother’s Day, with a 10-plus-carat emerald-cut diamond ring at her home in California. The couple then celebrated the momentous occasion with their family. Thorne has reportedly already started to envision their "destination" wedding and has zeroed in on the United Kingdom as the "vintage" location for a whimsical country wedding.

Thorne has already set her eyes on a vintage Schiaparelli or Dior wedding dress for the ceremony. The would-be bride said, “Every bride does not need one gown, but four!” The Shake it Up star showed off the 10-plus carat diamond rock with two photo carousels. The first set of pictures showcased the couple embracing in a sweet selfie. Thorne is seen holding up her hand showing off the huge bling to the camera, as it glistens in the sunshine.

The close-up picture is followed by a cute selfie in front of a mirror showcasing Emms hugging her from behind with the panoramic California hills as the backdrop. The couple is seen wearing matching white tees. The second post shows a video of them kissing, followed by a selfie of them under pink lights and then candid shots of the duo with the caption, "my love." Many of her fans and admirers congratulated the couple including fellow Disney alum Demi Lovato who wrote, "Congratulations sis!!!"

Thorne and Emms first met last year on the beach in Ibiza at Cara Delevingne’s birthday party, and to this, Thorne said, “It was love at first sight as the sun rose." According to People, a source had revealed at the start of their romance that the duo was "having fun." At that time the source had also revealed, "They were spotted kissing on a yacht in Mykonos, Greece, in August and they have been dating for about a month."

On Valentine's Day, the couple made their relationship Instagram official as the Blended actress posted a photo with her now-fiancée mimicking the iconic Lady and the Tramp spaghetti scene. "Find someone u want to share ur candy with. Ps. this sexy tall British man is mine so get yah own cuz I feel like kickin Ass today," she wrote in the caption.

The big engagement announcement comes in close with another remarkable celebration for the Game of Love actress. She will be soon hosting the re-launched Taormina Film Festival in Italy from June 24 through July 1.

The "surprise" engagement marks Thorne's second as it comes in a year after she and her former fiancé, Italian singer, Benjamin Mascolo split. The pair was engaged since March 2021. "Their conflicting schedules led to a lot of time apart that eventually resulted in the breakup, but the two have parted ways amicably," a source had then revealed.