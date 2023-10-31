Here's Why RHOBH star, Kyle Richards Needed 'Freedom and Some Space' from Husband Mauricio Umansky

As one of the popular stars of the hit reality TV show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards is no stranger to drama. In a recent interview, the actress and entrepreneur revealed a different kind of struggle: her decision to distance herself from her husband, real estate mogul Mauricio Umansky. “I feel like I needed a little freedom—freedom and some space." She added, “I wasn’t ready to address that stuff.” She told co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, “It would’ve been better if she (Kemsley) had asked me that off camera.” Richards confessed, “That particular day, I was really not happy,” adding, “I feel like you could definitely see that.”

Richards' relationship conversation surfaced during a conversation with her co-star and BFF Dorit Kemsley. “I mean, have you had any thoughts recently? Like, do you think you would not end up with Mo?” Kemsley questioned. Seemingly, Richards was not happy with the question, resulting in her asking with confusion, “What makes you think this?” “Well, like even just from Instagram, you know, I usually see you and Mo together, and it just seemed like you were spending a lot of time away from each other,” Kemsley asserted.

Richards and Umansky have been married for over 20 years and share four children together, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, as well as Farrah Brittany (née Aldjufrie), 34, from Kyle's first marriage to ex-Guraish Aldjufrie. According to the sources of Page Six, in her candid interview with Ripa and Consuelos, the reality star gave an insight into how she is doing amid her separation. “It’s been rough, This is unchartered territory for me. It’s been difficult.

Fortunately, it was amicable. It’s hard. My main concern is our daughters, who’ve been amazing, my four best friends. It is hard.” As a repercussion of their separation, Richards shared that she has received messages from fans stating, “All our hopes and dreams are crushed” and “True love doesn’t exist.” Ripa on behalf of RHOBH star, Richards pointed at fans, exclaiming, “Let me just say this on your behalf: Grow up. It’s not about you.”

Earlier in an interview with People, Dancing With the Stars contestant, Umansky opened up about the struggles of this situation. We’ve been married for 27 years. We’re having a bit of a rough patch. She and I currently are separated, but we are not throwing in the towel. We’re not just saying that to say that. We actually are not yet throwing in the towel.” He further added, It’s very difficult to be in the public eye and have so much inquisition when you’re going through something tough. My wife is just being looked at so intensely, and it’s really not fair. She’s just a person. She’s an amazing human; she’s my best friend, and she does not deserve to be so judged for everything she does.”

