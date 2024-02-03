Gwen Stefani Shares That She ‘Literally’ Had to Explain What ‘No Doubt’ Was to 10-Year-Old Son Apollo

Gwen Stefani, the legendary singer and frontwoman of the '90s band No Doubt, recently found herself in a nostalgic chat with her 10-year-old son, Apollo, as she prepared for the band's widely awaited reunion at Coachella in April 2024. Stefani admitted that she had to explain what No Doubt to her 10-year-old kid Apollo.

Stefani spoke candidly with People magazine on January 26 about her conversation with Apollo, which was both humorous and heartwarming. The youngster, who was interested in his mother's upcoming performance at Coachella, was bewildered by the hoopla around the music festival. Stefani explained, “I had to lay in bed with Apollo and he's like, ‘But mom, what is Coachella? Everyone's saying it. What is this? It sounds like it's a big deal.’ So we had to watch the “Don't Speak” video, and he's like, ‘But wait, which one was your boyfriend?’ It was so weird and so funny. I had to tell him each band member."

Stefani said, “That's how much time's gone by because he's going to be 10! It's just another miracle and a blessing. And it was surreal for me. I feel like we're in the future and lightning just struck and [No Doubt] is like, 'Here we are!'"

No Doubt, founded in 1986, rose to prominence in the 1990s, with Stefani emerging as a breakout star, per US Weekly. The band's mix of ska, punk, and new wave styles contributed to its international popularity. Stefani's distinct style and powerful vocals propelled her to prominence in the music industry, and she continues to carry on her legacy.

No Doubt's planned reunion at Coachella, following a more than a decade break, has sparked widespread excitement. The band announced an official break in 2013 following their Seven Night Stand tour. While Stefani did not rule out a reunion, the band's future remained uncertain. In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, she acknowledged the obstacles, saying, "I don’t know what’s going to happen with No Doubt. When Tony and I are connected creatively, it’s magic. But I think we’ve grown apart as far as what kind of music we want to make."

The recent revelation of No Doubt's reunion was preceded by a teaser video conversation among the band members, which included Stefani, Tony Kanal, Adrian Young, and Tom Dumont. The video, uploaded on the band's social media pages, featured Stefani's reflective moments as she looked back at the artwork for the band's second album, The Beacon Street Collection, released in 1995. The visual progressed from 2015 to 2024, capturing fans' excitement before presenting the band members debating the idea of a show, per The Independent.

Stefani emphasized her excitement about reconnecting with her bandmates in the interview with People, saying, "It’s just going to be: get up there and do what we always do, which is play our music and try to connect and be so grateful that we got this amazing career that we never expected to have."