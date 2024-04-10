GOP Under Trump an ‘Unprecedented Dumpster Fire’ That Will Help Democrats: Veteran Strategist

A seasoned Democratic strategist presented a dire picture for Republicans ahead of the November 2024 presidential elections, asserting with confidence that the party's internal strife under former President Donald Trump has made it an 'unprecedented dumpster fire' that would ultimately benefit Democrats. Founder and president of the center-left think tank NDN/New Policy Institute, Simon Rosenberg, is a veteran of two presidential campaigns, having participated in the Clinton War Room in 1992.

“I think you’re seeing now a Democratic Party that’s unified, strong, winning elections, raising lots of money, and a Republican Party that is an unprecedented dumpster fire.”



Scoffing at the GOP under Trump's direction, Rosenberg stated that voter worries about Democrats would be eclipsed by Republican issues, including a chaotic House GOP due to retiring members, the possibility of a new speaker dispute, and a presumptive nominee attacking a well-known ally, according to The Hill. “The Democratic team is really together right now. You’ve just seen in the last 10 days Biden do events with Obama and Clinton and Bernie Sanders,” Rosenberg explained while speaking on CNN in an interview with Kaitlan Collins on April 8. “And there was no serious opposition to Biden in the primary.”

“On the other side, Trump is facing an unprecedented rebellion in the Republican Party from people like Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney— serious people who’ve said they’re not going to be voting for Donald Trump,” Rosenberg pointed out. “We saw what happened with the Haley voters and the polling and these early states where a big chunk of Haley voters said they were not going to vote for Donald Trump, that they’d be open to voting for Biden.”

Since former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley withdrew from the race and Trump openly threatened them, asking them to leave the MAGA supporter base, Biden has publicly pursued her primary voters in an attempt to win over Republican moderates by emphasizing abortion rights and Trump's alleged threats to democracy. On March 29, Biden launched his most vigorous attempt to win over Haley's followers with a digital advertisement inviting supporters of the congresswoman from eight important states to flip over to the Democrat side, as per Axios.

“And I think the Republican Party has splintered,” Rosenberg said. “I think something broke inside the Republican Party after Dobbs in the spring of 2022 where, even for a big chunk of Republicans, this was just a bridge too far. It was too much.” Voter registration statistics revealed that the Roe v. Wade overturn instantly inspired women to vote, costing Republicans the midterm elections less than six months after the Supreme Court overruled the decision in 2022, as reported by NPR.

Even in Republican states like Kentucky and Montana, five statewide ballot propositions supported the right to an abortion. Democrats are using the same strategy again, hitting Trump where it hurts. “And I think you’re seeing now a Democratic Party that’s unified, strong, winning elections, raising lots of money, and a Republican Party that is an unprecedented dumpster fire, in my view, right now,” Rosenberg added.