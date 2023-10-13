Actor Robert De Niro Issues a Dire Warning for the Future if Donald Trump Is Re-Elected

In a stark and impassioned message delivered at The New Republic’s "Stop Trump Summit" in New York, classic actor Robert De Niro issued a dire warning about the potential re-election of former President Donald Trump, asserting that "democracy won't survive the return of a wannabe dictator." De Niro’s statement reflected the actor’s deep concern and condemnation of Trump’s character. He remarked, "I've spent a lot of time studying bad men. I've examined their characteristics, their mannerisms, and the utter banality of their cruelty. Yet there's something different about Donald Trump. When I look at him, I don't see a bad man. Truly. I see an evil one." He further continued, “Over the years I’ve met gangsters here and there. This guy tries to be one, but he can’t quite pull it off,”

The Awakenings actor drew a distinction between Trump and even criminals, asserting that, “Even criminals usually have a sense of right and wrong. Whether they do the right thing or not is a different story, but they have a moral code, however warped,” De Niro also criticized his stance during the pandemic, According to The Hill, De Niro exclaimed, “Donald Trump does not. He’s a wannabe tough guy. With no morals or ethics. No sense of right or wrong. No regard for anyone but himself: Not the people he was supposed to lead and protect, not the people he does business with, not the people who follow him blindly and loyally, not even the people who consider themselves as friends. He has contempt for all of them. The man who was supposed to protect this country put it in peril because of his recklessness and impulsiveness. It was like an abusive father, ruling the family by fear and violent behavior.”

He quoted Trump as a “fool” and urged critics not to misjudge his potential return in 2024. The Academy Award winner seriously stated, "Evil thrives in the shadow of dismissive mockery, which is why we must take the danger of Donald Trump very seriously,” De Niro was unable to attend the summit due to testing positive for COVID-19. He appealed to Trump's opponents to be respectful towards his supporters, stating, "They're not stupid, and we must not condemn them for making a stupid choice," As per Newsweek, De Niro urged, "Democracy may be our holy grail,” he said, but, “Let’s talk about right and wrong. Let’s talk about humanity. Let’s talk about kindness, security for our world, safety for our families, decency.”

In his concluding remarks, De Niro emphasized the importance of welcoming Trump's followers back into a more inclusive political dialogue. Despite acknowledging that not everyone may be convinced, he expressed optimism about getting enough support to "end the nightmare of Trump." This impassioned warning from one of Hollywood's most esteemed figures adds to the ongoing discourse surrounding the impact of Trump's potential return to the political arena and underscores the urgency felt by those who oppose his leadership.

