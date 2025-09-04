“Get Yourself a New Job” – Donald Trump Lashes Out at Reporter Who Said He Took ‘No Action’ in the Russia-Ukraine War

President Donald Trump’s meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki on Wednesday was intended to focus on discussions regarding Ukraine and regional security. However, the meeting led to tension when Trump blasted a journalist who challenged his actions against Russia.

The meeting, which initially centered on Poland’s security strategies and concerns about the ongoing war in Ukraine, took a sharp turn when a member of the Polish press confronted Trump over the fact that his administration had failed to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin into ending the conflict.

“You have expressed frustrations with Putin, but there has been no action since you took office,” the reporter said. Before the journalist could continue, the president cut him off sharply. “How do you know there’s no action?” Trump fired back, demanding to know which outlet the reporter represented.

When the journalist explained he was from a Polish news organization, Trump pressed further: “Really? How would you know there’s no action?”

Trump then pointed to economic penalties against Moscow as proof of his administration’s efforts. “Would you say putting secondary sanctions on India, the largest purchaser outside of China, they’re almost equal, is no action?” he asked.

As reported by the Mirror U.S. Trump also added, “That cost hundreds of millions of dollars to Russia. You call that no action?” The president went on to declare, “And I haven’t done phase two yet or phase three.”

Trump’s irritation grew as he continued his rebuke. “When you say there’s been no action, I think you outta get yourself a new job,” he said, referencing earlier sanctions. “Because if you remember, two weeks ago, I did. I said if India buys, then India’s got big problems, and that’s what happens, so don’t tell me about that.”

The exchange quickly drew heated responses from critics who accused the president of belittling journalists rather than addressing the substance of their questions. On social media, commenters blasted his defensive tone. “Give it a year and they’ll only allow RT-style propaganda outlets in the Oval,” one observer remarked.

HUGE: President Trump just invited the new Polish President Karol Nawrocki to the G20 Summit that will be held at Trump's Doral resort in Miami next year. Trump also gifted Nawrocki a poster depicting their first meeting in the White House before the last Polish presidential…

Another wrote: “Trump always lashes out at a reporter when he is caught in a lie or he has no idea how to answer the question.” A third critic argued, “Faced with a question, he can’t respond to with precanned answers = attack the questioner.”

Others pointed to the ongoing violence in Ukraine as evidence of inaction. “We know there’s no action because Russia is still bombing Ukraine,” one comment read. Another labeled Trump’s behavior as “fragile.”

The controversy over Trump’s harsh response comes as questions keep piling up about his health and stamina. At 79, the president has recently been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a circulatory condition that can lead to fatigue and swelling. During a separate Tuesday press conference, experts had already noted uncharacteristic signs in Trump’s demeanor.

Trump picked up on that and added something few in the room probably knew. "Poland was one of two nations that paid more than they were supposed to with NATO," he said. "I don't know if anyone knows that, but there were two nations…and Poland paid more than they were supposed…

Body language analyst Judi James told The Irish Star that Trump appeared notably subdued during what should have been an opportunity to dispel health rumors. “The line was handed to the President on a plate and ripe for one of his comedy one-liners to lay all the health rumors to rest and the chuckles of expectation from Vance and the others suggested they were waiting for this too,” she explained.

Instead, James described Trump as unusually muted. “But Trump’s performance had been predominantly low on energy at this point and low on any of his usual showboating,” she observed.

When asked directly about speculation regarding his health, Trump declined to deliver a trademark quip. “Instead of ripping into a public refute of both his demise and rumors of illness, he instead paused and said ‘no’ he hadn’t heard about that,” James noted.

“His expression remained serious and although his chin was raised his lip held in a clamp as his eyes fell diagonally to his right as though taking the news and digesting it.”

The analyst added that Trump’s physical cues suggested unease with the subject. “The president also licked his lips when he heard the question before becoming verbally defensive, which could indicate possible anxiety,” she concluded.

As unanswered questions keep mounting up regarding Trump’s health, it now remains to be seen how this fresh controversy of lashing out at a Polish reporter is dealt with by the President’s administration.