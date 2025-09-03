Gavin Newsom Describes Trump’s Policies In 4 Words And It Might Be A Little Too Much For The Republicans

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s trolling of President Donald Trump has struck a nerve with Trump’s allies, particularly throughout the Fox News lineup. What began as cheeky imitations from Newsom has developed into a running feud that has found its way into prime-time broadcasts, showing how the conservative hosts are visibly irritated by the same.

This week, the latest reaction came from Fox News host Jesse Watters, who used his Tuesday program to lash out at Newsom’s critiques of Trump. Referring to the governor with a sneer, Watters remarked, “Greasy Gavin is out there joking Trump’s style. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But why doesn’t Gavin imitate his policies?”

That jab quickly received a pointed response online. From the governor’s official social media account, Newsom’s team did not mince words. Replying directly to the suggestion, the account stated bluntly: “Because they are trash.”

Not long after, Newsom himself followed up from his personal account with another short swipe at the Fox host, writing simply: “Still doesn’t get it.”

This back-and-forth again showed one thing, i.e., Newsom’s willingness to openly ridicule Trump, not only by mocking the way the President posts on social media but also by attempting to highlight what Newsom considers the irresponsibility and destructiveness behind Trump’s social media posts.

because they are trash https://t.co/bWkcoZUvnS — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 3, 2025

Newsom has been clear that he is not imitating to flatter, but rather to expose. As he explained in a conversation with Adam Mockler of the progressive MeidasTouch Network last month, “It’s to shine a light on what is going on in this country. You have the president of the United States that’s acting like a child and you’ve got the chatbots on Fox that repeat 24/7 and are weaponizing his grievances, attacking vulnerable people, traumatizing communities.”

His words clearly show his intention behind consistently copying Trump’s style on social media. Newsom has often posted in all capital letters as Trump does whenever he thinks that he is saying something important.

Since Newsom and Trump’s political ideologies are complete opposites, it is only natural that the former copies the President’s style to mock him and not with the intention of showing him any respect through imitation.

The Trump brigade has naturally not been able to take Newsom’s mocking posts in a humorous spirit and that again became evident with Watters’ reaction. Newsom however, has remained relentless and besides replying to Watters in his signature biting style, he is also continuously carrying his social media feud with the President forward.