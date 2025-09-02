Vladimir Putin Issues Dire Warning to West While Trump Struggles With Failed Peace Deal Attempt

On Monday, a new wave of chaos unfolded when Vladimir Putin delivered another stark warning to Western nations. His statement came during his meeting with his allies, Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi. He claimed that the expansion of NATO is the “root cause” of the Russia-Ukraine war.

“In order for a Ukrainian settlement to be sustainable and long-term, the root causes of the crisis, which I have just mentioned and which I have repeatedly mentioned before, must be eliminated,” the Russian leader stated.

He also stressed that Ukraine is falling into the manipulation of the Western powers to become part of the military alliance. On Monday, he stated that the conflict between the countries stemmed from “the ongoing attempts by the West to bring Ukraine into NATO.”

He added that NATO’s expansion represents “a direct threat to Russian security.” He added that when the idea was initially proposed, he was worried that it would lead to NATO troops’ position along his nation’s borders.

According to the Express, Putin claimed that the war with Ukraine began following a coup in Kyiv backed by Ukraine’s partners. The Russian leader also thanked his allies for their “efforts and proposals” regarding the peace deal during the meeting with the heads of India and China.

He also suggested that during the Alaska summit last month, he likely reached an agreement with Donald Trump regarding the peace process. “In this regard, we highly appreciate the efforts and proposals from China and India aimed at facilitating the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis. I would also note that the understandings reached at the recent Russia-US meeting in Alaska, I hope, also contribute toward this goal,” Putin said during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit on Monday.

Putin: “NATO fights alongside us, using the hands of Ukrainian soldiers. Ukrainians, do not spare your soldiers… Ukraine alone does not use high technology — NATO does.” pic.twitter.com/jxQo1ngso6 — Leandro Romão 🇵🇹 (@leandroOnX) June 27, 2025

He also mentioned that to settle the crisis, they are “already underway.” Vladimir Putin demanded that there should be “a fair balance in the security sphere” for the peace deal to succeed. He did not mention Trump’s name, but he encouraged world leaders to “oppose the Cold War mentality, bloc confrontation, and bullying practices.” He also suggested that the alliance “could take on the leading role in efforts to form a more just and equal system of global governance in the world.”